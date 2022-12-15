Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer under pressure to make her ‘perfect’





Call it a job of royal proportions. Former Givenchy designer Clare Waight Keller was tasked with designing Meghan Markle’s wedding dress for her nuptials to Prince Harry in 2018, and opened up about the pressure to make it flawless in a scene from the docuseries “Harry & Meghan” from Netflix. “Looking at the dress design, we had a lot of conversations about how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller said in Episode 4, which was released Thursday. “Most of us have a wedding with 70 to 100 people. It was billions of people watching. It has to be flawless, it has to be perfect,” she added. Meghan Markle married Prince Harry on May 19, 2018, wearing a custom wedding dress by then-Givenchy designer Clare Waight Keller.

Waight Keller, who in 2017 became Givenchy's first female artistic director (she quit the job in 2020, coincidentally just after the Sussexes bid farewell to royal life), designed a simple silk cady dress white with an open boat neckline, thin three-quarter sleeves, elegant train and six "meticulously placed" seams, according to a press release from the palace at the time. Waight Keller makes an appearance in Episode 4 of Netflix's 'Harry & Meghan'. Since Markle wanted all 53 Commonwealth countries to be represented in her wedding look, Waight Keller also designed a 5-metre-long silk tulle veil hand-embroidered with each country's flora, by the Palace with Wintersweet, which grows on the Kensington Palace grounds and the California poppy, in honor of the state of birth of the bride. I had a very clear vision of what I wanted for the day and what I wanted the dress to look like, Markle said in an audio recording for the castle's A Royal Wedding: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex exhibition of Windsor in 2018.

So what was amazing about working with Clare is that sometimes you find designers trying to push you in a different direction, but she just completely respected what I wanted to see for the day, and she wanted to bring it to life to that for me." On her big day, Markle wore a Cartier bracelet and earrings as well as Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara, on loan from Queen Elizabeth II; Rumors have circulated over the years, however, that the Duchess initially had her heart set on a different helmet. The Duchess wore Queen Mary's diamond bandeau tiara on her wedding day. Unconfirmed by the palace but not denied, we were told the Queen felt she should say no to Meghan's first choice, royal biographer Robert Lacey wrote in his book 'Battle of Brothers', adding that the Duchess had ogled a beautiful emerald headdress they said he came from Russia. Her request to wear it, according to Lacey, was denied because the tiara had "a sensitive origin" and therefore "a scandal attached".

