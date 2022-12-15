Larry Maloff celebrates 30 years at Neiman Marcus

Larry Maloff values ​​excellent customer service so much that he has dedicated his career to it.

Last July, Maloff celebrated 30 years of employment with Neiman Marcus at the Somerset Collection in Troy and has spent a total of 49 years in retail.

Her understanding of the retail world and high customer service comes naturally to her: her mother worked in retail at stores like Lane Bryant in Northland and Marianne in Tel-12; his grandmother worked at Stevens in Northland.

On weekends, Maloff’s dad, who owned a cab, was a hot dog salesman at Detroits Tiger Stadium, where he landed Maloff and his brother jobs selling dripping Coke and sticky cotton candy. to hungry fans. It was so exciting to be at Tiger Stadium, he says of his first job experience.

After graduating from Oak Park High School, Maloff earned an associate’s degree at Oakland Community College while working his first formal retail position with EJ Korvettes in Southfield. Korvettes was unionized, so at 18 or 19 I was bringing home a lot of money, Maloff says. I really give them kudos, they have inspired me with the passion and drive to stay in retail.

Maloff was soon married, and he and his wife, who was four months pregnant, celebrated their first anniversary with a trip to Las Vegas. They paid a visit to the upscale Texas department store Neiman Marcus on the Strip. We fell in love with the children’s department and Neimans, says Maloff. We bought all our layette there, they packed it up and sent it to us. A wonderful lady was waiting for us, and she was so helpful and genuine. She wrote us a nice thank you note and even called us to see what the nursery was like.

I was so impressed with this lady who spent so much time with us, he said. There was something very special about Neimans. I told my wife that if Neiman Marcus ever came to Michigan, I wanted to work for this company.

Little did he know that just three years later, in 1991, he would be chosen from thousands of applicants to work in any department he wanted in the company’s newest location. Starting off on the right foot, her late mother-in-law gave her a new wardrobe.

I watched the transformation of the old Somerset Mall [in Troy] in the finest collection of designer boutiques, anchored by Saks 5th Ave. and Neimans, Maloff said. Because of his passion for men’s fashion, he chose men’s shoes and over the years has seen what started as a four-level department grow into a resort-wide expansion for men, offering designers such as Christian Louboutin, Alexander McQueen, Versace, Valentino and more.

Opening the store, stocking the shelves, tying the ties, getting ready for customers was one of the most exciting times of my life.

After several months, my boss asked me to expand and sell the entire men’s area, explains Maloff, who adds that every Neiman Marcus employee is trained to be an expert in every department, so they will be knowledgeable throughout the store. . It’s just one of the many reasons Maloff feels honored to work where he does.

We dress gentlemen from head to toe, says Maloff. We will lay out suits, put shirts in sports jackets, bring a tie. I help them pull together a look, but also advise them on trends for a black tie event, for example, they don’t have to wear a bow tie; they can wear a long formal or velvet tie, or embellished with Swarovski crystals. They may not know that cumberbunds aren’t really worn anymore, and I can help them create a new look, he says.

It’s the most rewarding feeling when they choose my recommendations, it’s just the best feeling.

Twice a year, Neimans offers made-to-measure, allowing customers to create a made-to-measure suit or an entire wardrobe. Or client advisors, like Maloff, will accompany tailors to clients’ or offices, to help them build a wardrobe and clean out their closet while they’re there.

It’s about providing the highest level of service at all times, says Maloff, whose family is a member of Temple Beth El. The customer is always number 1. But, he adds, the employees are also good. treated, with courses, awards and trips (of which he has won several) and more.

I always feel like I learn something every day I walk into the store, even though I’ve been there for 30 years, whether it’s merchandise, manufacturing, getting to know a customer, Maloff says. Every day is a new experience in the store.

To sell the best merchandise, I don’t think there is another place like this. For me, it was the best career path, he says. Yes, there are days when you can feel bad, but developing a clientele where people ask you by name is the most wonderful thing. Having been there for 30 years, I am now expecting some of their children, even some grandchildren. It’s phenomenal. I find it to be the most rewarding job of all time.

Every night I look forward to going to work the next day. It’s in my blood. I have found my place in life.

LARRY MALOFF’S TOP HOLIDAY PICKS

Dior shoes

Moncler Jackets

Burberry Accessories

UGG Products

Christian Louboutin shoes and accessories