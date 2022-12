Think the fashion month calendar is full enough? It’s not, says Pitti Pets

The proliferation of dog clothing and accessories signals a shift in attitude in the luxury market The fashion industry as a whole has been slow to meet the needs of the general public, as inclusive sizes are still rare. Sizing for people, at least. It seems like now terriers have more options than tall people in the high fashion world. Designer dog clothes are rapidly proliferating, and their styles go beyond what you might find at Petco: top-notch luxury pieces from Moncler, Moschino, Prada, and Versace, to name a few. And if you’re not happy with the multitude of fashion weeks that exist each year, Pitti Immagine Uomo has announced Pitti Pets, a show that will essentially operate as a fashion week for dogs, featuring 15 international brands. at the forefront of canine designs. It will, of course, feature items that will satisfy different moods and styles. These brands’ offerings aren’t limited to puffer jackets and pooch ponchos: The Hermss capsule collection features a $1,100 wooden bowl; Anya Hindmarchs Dog Poo Bag Charms are $215; Dior’s $450 calfskin-lined collar goes hand-in-hand with accessories from their menswear collection; and Versaces Barraco Pet Bed (size large) is $1,350. A puppy even went so far get stuck in the window from the Miu Mius flagship store in central London, hoping the slippage might warrant a harness on the house. Doggie design might just be the new frontier in fashion. Can a sexy figure complement the sausage plump body of a bulldog? How can you make a sweater that will keep a whippet warm and accentuate its body length? Will the work of an innovative human stylist translate into the sensibility of a Rottweiler, or will it require a whole new set of skills? What says what your pet is wearing on you? Does your pooch carry the playful nature of the hill roador is it more suited to the classic utilitarianism of Prada? The urge to treat our animals better than we treat ourselves seems almost innate. After all, the wrongs we have done have far worse impact than the occasional shoe they chew on. This trend has populated pop culture far beyond style. Dog food is fast becoming dog food. Document Fashion Editor Diana Chois mutt eats better than me most nights; the free-range chicken, broth-cooked rice, and medley of vegetables that make up her meals are more balanced and delicious than my microwave burritos. Many restaurants have even created special menus just for pets. (Chicken with potatoes at West Villages La Contenta Oeste looks really good). People pay premiums for dog seers. Maybe you laughed at the Facebook your mom made for your dog ten years ago, but now TikTok is dense with canine influencers, racking up tens of thousands of subscribers and even getting their own endorsements. If there was ever a time to invest in your dog, it’s now.

