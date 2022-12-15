Kate Middleton wears festive burgundy coat-dress to Christmas carol service





The Princess of Wales loves a good festive dress-up time, and she really goes all out during the festive season. She also showed off her very impressive skills when it comes to coordinating outfits for the whole family, which were on full display tonight in London. Kate Middleton is hosting her second annual Christmas Carol concert at Westminster Abbey and wore a festive burgundy outfit for the occasion. She was one of the first to arrive at Royal carols: together at Christmasevent, sporting an all-burgundy look. Princess Kate wore a long-sleeved wrap-style coat dress with two gold button accents down the front, and kept the monochrome aesthetic with matching burgundy suede heels and a berry-hued croc-embossed clutch, as well than suede gloves in the same color. The Princess of Wales even opted for jewelry in the same festive hue, complete with red drop earrings. Subscribe to the Observers Lifestyle newsletter Prince William joined soon after, bringing along Princess Charlotte and Prince George, who made their first appearance at the concert. Princess Charlotte wore her own adorable burgundy coat dress, for a sweet mommy and me fashion moment, while the Prince of Wales sported a burgundy tie to coordinate with his suit. This year’s Royal Christmas Carol Service is particularly special as it will pay tribute to the life of the late Queen Elizabeth, as well as bringing together community leaders and volunteers, charity staff, frontline workers, staff military and others to “celebrate the joy that human connection can bring. King Charles and Queen Camilla were present to support the Princess of Wales, as were Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Prince Edward and Countess Sophie, as well as Michael and Carole Middleton and Pippa Middleton and James Matthews. Below, check out all the best photos from Princess Kate’s festive berry ensemble and plenty of matching family fashion moments from the Christmas carol concert. All featured products are independently selected by Observer’s editors. When you purchase something through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission which supports our work. LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 15: Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the ‘Together at Christmas’ carol service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Kate Middleton

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 15: Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the ‘Together at Christmas’ carol service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) Kate Middleton

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 15: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the ‘Together at Christmas’ carol service at Westminster Abbey on December 15 December 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images) Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince George

Britain’s Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives to attend the ‘Together At Christmas Carol Service’ at Westminster Abbey, London, on December 15, 2022. (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS / POOL / AFP) (Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/POOL /AFP via Getty Images) Kate Middleton

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 15: Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the ‘Together at Christmas’ carol service at Westminster Abbey on December 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) Kate Middleton

