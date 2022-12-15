Nicole Van Vuurens Collage of textiles and the value of community fashion

A vanguard of fashion designers brings creativity and community unabashedly back into style.

As we head into the final days of 2022, we reflect on a handful of emerging brands that have taken it upon themselves to persevere with small, thoughtful collections backed by equally small and thoughtful presentations and catwalks, reframing the focus if necessary on the celebration of creativity at its purest, especially within an industry like fashion.

Reparation Studio resembles its “Mother Darling” collection presented at the NVV World fashion show. Photo / Anya Baranova

Instead, present a narrative for the future of fashion the application of ideas transcending the paradigm of single wearer, single creator, single point of view in favor of building community around shared experience .

The runway event, held at the Open Cafe on Karangahape Road, showcased new work from these complementary designers, showing the power of collective creativity and shining a light on how emerging brands are approaching the concept. of sustainable and ethical manufacture for a new generation.

Moving away from the hierarchies of a traditional track and instead exploring a collective experience grounded in communal principles is how the collective described the event connecting the track to everyday life.

Describing herself as a simple girl, exploring fashion through banal interactions between body and fabric, Nicole’s work privileges the imperfect and the unfinished. His multi-brand studio NVV World located on Karangahape Road supports other emerging designers who engage in new ways of sustainable design, encouraging community through collaboration. It’s a way of working that resonates with Live.

Community and diversity, who wears the clothes and the act of wearing all ripple through my design practice, says Nicole, whose impressive resume so far includes earning a bachelor’s degree in fashion with honors at RMIT University in Melbourne, as well as work for cult New York label Eckhaus Latta.

I went back to my roots a bit in this collection with old readings by Claire Bishop, Boris Groys, Jaques Rancière, Guy Debord and old-fashionedand really think about context and presentation in fashion.

Here, Nicole discusses running a show, letting go of creative control, and how she plans to unwind.

Nicole Van Vuuren designs the backstage of the NVV World fashion show. Photo / Anya Baranova

As a creative who believes in collective power, what have been some of the key lessons you’ve learned from your contemporary colleagues?

For me, fashion school was a special and formative time where you always work surrounded by others, critique each other’s work and exchange ideas with each other.

After leaving that environment and moving back to New Zealand I definitely felt quite isolated in my practice so a big goal was to recreate that kind of community building environment through a studio where we could share resources and knowledge. Group thinking and critique are so valuable in reinforcing ideas and values ​​and pushing each designer’s practice further, conceptually and technically.

I was definitely inspired by my time at Corner house Latta, whose studio is truly a collective where all ideas are valued equally because it translates to better clothing design, where everyone brought different skills to the table to solve design problems, designers being sufficiently strong in their vision to produce a very strong aesthetic. And their community approach to organizing shows too.

I was fortunate enough to study with Ricarda Bigolin (D&K) and Adelle Varcoe, who question the contexts and hierarchies of fashion, and their conceptual and research-based practices have influenced my own approach to fashion.

Also, Noa Records and their organic collaborative approach to music creation where sounds respond to each other and the environment they find themselves in, and Jessica Jay of Reparation Studio, who adds design by repairing existing clothing. All defy the hierarchy of the one-designer fashion model.

Fabric scraps are a major source of resources for you with your creations. What inspires you about working with recycled materials?

I love that they impose design constraints on my practice, which challenges me as a designer to find ways to work with the colors, sizes, shapes and textures of the textiles available to me. .

I also appreciate that the final product is integrated with a narrative of the history of all the different fabric sources included in it. With that in mind, I’m working on launching a bespoke service next year so clients can bring in old clothes or textiles that are valuable to them and have them recontextualized into a new piece they can wear. .

Behind the scenes with Starving Artists Fund model Tallulah. Photo / Taniesha Grace

What did you like most about the show format you worked on this year? What challenges have you encountered that people may not have been aware of but could offer support for?

Honestly the most enjoyable thing was the enthusiasm of everyone involved, it really warmed my heart. Everyone got along very well and the day went well. I think the love for the cause came through those watching the show.

In terms of the challenges, creatively, I think as designers we can get used to having complete creative control over how our work is presented, and presenting in a group exhibition context takes away a part of that creative control, so again, I’m just really grateful to the designers involved for being flexible in that regard to create a unified look through style, choreography, and sound.

It was my first experience with some of the ideas, so I’m looking forward to opportunities to push them further in the future. However, the biggest challenge with a presentation like a catwalk is obviously funding, especially with creative funding like CNZ which is closed to fashion practitioners.

It’s important to be self-financing, in addition to producing a collection. I think the lack of support and funding for emerging designers is a big part of why we unfortunately don’t see a lot of showings from emerging designers in New Zealand.

With the number of people and time contributing to the production, the models, the location, the sound, the lighting, the hair, the make-up, the behind-the-scenes crew and the friends and when I’m there to give a shot Hands down, I can’t thank anyone who has volunteered time, offered koha, or been flexible with rates to help work on a limited budget.

The easiest way to support emerging designers is to buy the clothes, of course. But also, we love to hear from anyone interested in getting involved in our events. NVV World’s goal is to create a space that makes fashion presentations more accessible to other designers as well, and the creative practice involved extends far beyond just the fashion designers who attend.

How are you going to relax in the summer and what are you most looking forward to wearing?

I look forward to spending time with my family, heading north with Jess from Reparation Studio, wearing my Sleeping Profit bikini, lounging on the beach and reading the new world of rats magazine and some new books I ordered from Blue Flower Texts.