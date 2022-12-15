Black Men Travel Collective will bring fashion and networking to Miami





Of international reputation, Black men’s clothing is a champion of positive representation in a world where racism and anti-blackness are the presence and use of stereotypes. In the legendary spirit of Frederick Douglass fight against racist imagery, Black Menswear has created a Flash Mob Serieshailing from Dallas, in which the traveling collective strives to bring together black men, dressed and booted, to create viral, culture-changing content. From Atlanta and Detroit to Accra to Toronto, this ongoing five-year effort echoes the brand’s vision to work to improve the perception of the black male and change the negative narrative portrayed in the media. It is important for us to write our own stories, our own stories, NeAndré Broussardthe CEO of Black men’s clothingTold The Miami Herald. Changemakers at heart, the dapper men of Black Menswear will be hosting one of their wildly popular FlashMobs at Miami’s FTX Arena on Saturday morning, Dec. 17, according to the outlet. The event marks the second in Miami, where they employ local photographers and celebrate themselves. The group invites men of all ages to turn up and show off in their suit jackets to take part in the electrifying part-networking, part-fashion show event. All the ladies are free to come out and support. The FlashMob series is a get-together that gives the brothers free space to be able to empower themselves, share ideas, network but look good doing it, Broussard said. Miami’s highly anticipated event comes full circle after last year’s recognition by Miami-Dade Commission Chairman Oliver Gilbert III. During Black Menswear FlashMob 2021 on December 18, Broussard posed alongside Gilbert with an official proclamation declaring Black Menswear FlashMob Day. “It’s a matter of connectivity. You’ll find that as our network grows, people get opportunities from people no one else knows. They get jobs and get more clients through connectivity with regular black men,” Rock Mitchellcreative director, said Ghana Broadcasting Corporation. To generate impact, Black Menswear is sparking conversations with their Youtube channel and a podcast dubbed The record. They also work with organizations to amplify their initiatives and invite them to connect with others at FlashMob events. Stay tuned for next year’s program. Register here.

