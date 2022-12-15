The 17 best sequin dresses for a shimmering NYE! | Arena

Make the whole place sparkle with these standout sequin dresses.

The fastest way to stand out? Wear lots of sequins with lots of sparkle. Sure, you can go the serious route when shopping for a semi-formal or formal event, but the point of fashion is to to play…with your silhouettes, your colors and yes, your materials. To make it easier for you, we’ve rounded up the 17 best sequin dresses you’ll shine in.

17 Best Sequin Dresses

Nordström

Remind people that you *are* the party with this super cool dress decorated with chunky sequins reminiscent of a disco ball.Topshop Disco Sequin Midi Dress, $158 at Nordstrom

Target

A little lace and lots of sequins…that’s pretty much the definition of a winning combination, don’t you think? (Especially at $35.)Women’s Wild Fable Sequin Dress, $35 at Target

As if this chic silhouette with a square neckline and side slit wasn’t enough to make us swoon, they went and added a rainbow of sequins.Donna Morgan Plus Size Sleeveless Square-Neck Sequin Side Slit Midi Dress, $188 at Dillard

Amazon

This fun mini, available in three glamorous neutral tones, can be worn with or without the tie belt.Anna-Kaci Long-Sleeve Crew-Neck Sequin Dress, $47 at Amazon

Nordström

Glitter and stripes and colors, oh my! Can’t you just imagine that with a black leather jacket to spice up the look?Adelyn Rae Solana Striped and Sequin Midi Cocktail Dress, $145 at Nordstrom

Everyone loves animal prints…especially when it comes to sequins. It may be a t-shirt dress, but there’s nothing casual about it.MICHAEL Michael Kors Plus Size Animal Print Sequin T-Shirt Dress, $165 at Dillard

Nordström

What makes this dress so magical is its surprising versatility. Dress it up with a denim jacket and white sneakersor dress it up with nude sandals and colorful costume jewelry.Morgan & Co. Sequin Skater Mini Dress, $79 at Nordstorm

Have you ever seen anything more fabulous in your life? With head-to-toe sequins, a velvet sash and a few feathers for good measure, you’ll never want to take this dress off.Antonio Melanix Nicola Bathie Nicola Long-Sleeve Feathered Scoop-Neck Sequin Midi Dress, $349 at Dillard

Graduate

If comfort is a priority, look no further. It’s the kind of dress you can both look good and feel good in, with enough sparkle to really light up the night.Lulus Light Up the Night Sequin Shift Dress, $59 at Lulus

Nordström

Show off your curves with a cutout and bow at the waist of this fashionable dress that looks a lot more expensive than it is.Area Stars Sequin Long-Sleeve Dress, $125 at Nordstrom

ASOS

There aren’t many brown sequin dresses out there, but this one is proof that there should be, with the chocolate color adding another level of elegance and surprise.In the Style Plus Exclusive Sequin Long Sleeve Midi Dress, $84 at ASOS

Amazon

If you want options, you have them now. This showstopper is available in 33 different colors, including some ombre combinations.PrettyGuide Deep V-Neck Sequin Bodycon Dress, $29-48 at Amazon

Zara

Here it is: a long sequin dress that isn’t too formal. Wear them with a pair of flat mules and some simple studs, keeping the focus on you and the sophisticated geometric pattern.Zara Cutout Sequin Dress, $70 at Zara

Flattering, comfortable and classy, ​​when you don’t know what to wear but know you need to dazzle, this change has you covered.1. STATE Plus Size Sleeveless Mini Dress, $99 at Dillard

Three words: glitter. blazer. dress. This powerful piece begs to be worn (rather demanding) on ​​a work party.DKNY Sequin V-Neck 3/4 Sleeve Faux Button Front Double Breasted Jacket Dress, $139 at Dillard

Wrap dresses are incredibly flattering and the sequins are just plain fun, making this style the best of both worlds.H&M Sequin Wrap Dress, $65 at H&M

Nordström

For an extra feminine twist on sequins, opt for this understated floral dress. It’s just what your next semi-formal night out needs.Eliza J Floral Sequin Long-Sleeve Cocktail Dress, $198 at Nordstrom