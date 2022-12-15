Howard Stern is uncomfortable with the way Oprah Winfrey displays her wealth. On his radio show, commented the notorious shock jock, Oprahs is not at all bothered by his wealth. She loves showing it off on social media.

Stern, whose net worth is around $650 million, slammed the media mogul, saying: It’s f-king blowing your mind when you follow her on Instagram. You see her estates, her gardens, the people who serve her and, you know. Howard is upset. Oprah, and her estimated net worth of $2.5 billion, remain indifferent.

Stern is just the latest in a long line of public figures expressing their contempt for the way wealthy, powerful and influential black women appear in the world. Earlier this year, Ketanji Brown Jackson faced intemperate and blatantly racist vitriol during her confirmation hearings as a candidate to become the first black woman to serve as a justice of the Supreme Court of the United States. Likewise, former First Lady Michelle Obama has been the target of countless outbursts of fury since stepping onto the world stage alongside her husband more than 15 years ago.

The visceral rage triggered by the existence of successful black women is disconcerting. Not only do we see it in bold displays, but we feel it in subtle and insidious ways. This manifests itself empirically in how the media talks about influential black women. So what about the power of black women that some white men find so offensive?

To help unpack this question, I typed Mckensie Mackan expert in research and change management in the field of organizational justice and the director of objectives of a change management company MMG Land.

A rise in white male angst.

The nation is at a critical impasse. The reality of globalism, shifting racial demographics, and a twice-elected African-American Commander-in-Chief have sparked a resurgence of overt racism among those seeking to maintain their historic rank at the top of the social order. This realization, experts say, is behind the rise of white nationalism that came to a head in the January 6 insurrection.

The advances of powerful black women, who have historically existed at the bottom of the social ladder, are an affront to the deepest sensibilities of the white male power structure. Historically, white men have held all social, judicial, institutional and economic power in our society. Black women were once literally treated like property in the name of profit, Mckensie said.

It’s not enough that Black women earn $1 million less than white men during their careers. Nor is it enough for black women to work 579 days to earn what white men earn 365. We live in a time when an old way of thinking and being is crumbling before our eyes. This shift in thinking toward a way of life that is not centered or grounded in oppression to exist and thrive is leading to rising white male angst, they said. These are men who are afraid to exist in a world where they are no longer proclaimed and praised just for existing – however mediocre their work or contribution.

Power differentials.

The power, wealth and luxury of black women, who have traditionally played subordinate social roles to white men, pose a living, breathing threat to a social order that privileges white masculinity over all others.

Mckensie said this historical power differential makes it difficult for some white men to process the idea of ​​black women’s success if they are not owned or exist in close proximity to white men. In our society, power is seen as a privilege that should only be given to white cishet men and certain white cishet women who have permission from white men to express their autonomy and agency, they said.

Discussions of the vast wealth disparities between rich and poor in the United States, Mckensie says, are valid and perhaps necessary. Yet, they said, these criticisms, when aimed only at a minority of affluent black women and not their wealthy white male counterparts, likely indicate ulterior motives.

Conversations about wealth and wealth disparity are essential to building just and anti-oppressive societies. However, they should be taken with sincerity and thoughtfulness and should not be a veil for selective discomfort when wealth is in the hands of a black woman, they said.