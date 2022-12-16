George Clooney Reacts to Julia Roberts Tribute Dress: Watch





What a moment! George Clooney was taken by surprise when her boyfriend julia robert took the stage at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors in a dress covered in her photos. We Weekly got an exclusive first look as the 61-year-old, who was honored at the party, noticed the fashionable tribute during the December 4 ceremony. The full show will air on CBS on Wednesday, December 28 at 8 p.m. ET. Wow! Clooney spoke the mouth as Roberts, 55, walked to the microphone in her custom Moschino dress. What? That old thing? the A pretty woman the star said in response as audience members burst into cheers and applause. The floor number, which she teamed with a cropped blazer, was adorned with gold frames that included a molded photo of the Kentucky native of ISa 1986 portrait of the facts of life as well as an image of when he won the Cecil B. Demille Lifetime Achievement Award at the 72nd Golden Globes in 2015. I am here for Gladys Chevalier, can’t you say? Roberts joked in reference to the Missing You singer, 78, and another 2022 winner. Roberts, who has been close to Clooney for years, went on to praise the Oscar-winning actor, calling him the renaissance man One who has broad interests and excels in many fields, the bride on the run star said, adding: Now, to be a renaissance man, they say you have to possess these six characteristics: being knowledgeable, artistic, physical, intelligent, social and cool. Clooney, for his part, looked dapper in a black tuxedo. His wife, Amal Clooney, was also present and looked glamorous in a dress embellished with crystals by Valentino. The lawyer, 44, styled the off-the-shoulder design with metallic silver point-toe pumps, voluminous curls and a bold red lip. In addition to George, the Kennedy Center Honors celebrated Amy Grant, U2s Bono, The Edge, Tania Len, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. Robert’s sweet talk isn’t the first time she’s raved about the Out of sight actor. In a joint appearance on Jimmy Kimmel live in October to promote their latest film, ticket to paradiseRoberts opened up about their friendship after the two met on the set of oceans elevenwhich premiered in 2001. We became, like, instant friends, the Eat Pray Love the star said as George joked: Yes. She continued: You know, you just meet people and sometimes you think, I really don’t like this person and then there are people you go with, OK, I could know this person until the end of time.

