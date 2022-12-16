Lanvin Group to Open Stores, Chase Shopping After US SPAC Listing





SHANGHAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) – Chinese luxury fashion conglomerate Lanvin Group, owner of the eponymous French fashion brand, said it was seeking purchases and would open new stores, after a SPAC listing in New York on Thursday that raised $150 million and valued it at $1.31 billion. The amount raised is well below the $544 million the group, owned by China’s Fosun International (0656.HK), said in March it hoped to lift from listing via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) set up by Primavera Capital. U.S.-listed Lanvin shares opened about 4% higher at $10.25, nearly doubled to $20.25 early in trade and closed down about 23% at $7.63 in early trading. during a volatile trading day. “The market has changed a lot compared to a year ago when we started the process. However, we are still very satisfied with what we have achieved in such a difficult environment,” the chairman and director told Reuters. general of the Lanvin group, Joann Cheng. a meeting. Cheng cited deals for the group’s existing brand portfolio – which also includes Italian luxury shoemaker Sergio Rossi and tailor Caruso – as the top priority for spending, with new acquisitions also on the table, particularly in areas seen as gaps in their existing portfolio. Other acquisitions that complement the group could include a leather goods brand or a “new luxury brand,” with existing cachet among Gen Z consumers to accelerate the Lanvin group’s penetration with this demographic, the group said. executive chairman and co-COO, David Chan. “This is the start of a new journey to become a $1 billion size group. We have to scale to the next level, but at that point we hope we have more brands and our matrix of brands will be richer than it is now,” Cheng added. Group revenue for the company, which was originally known as Fosun Fashion Group before being renamed Lanvin Group in October last year, rose 73% year-on-year to 202 million. euros ($215 million) in the first half of 2022. A retail expansion is also on the cards, with plans to open 200 new stores globally by 2025. The Lanvin Group’s IPO will test investors’ appetite for less established luxury groups. While the sector as a whole has proven resilient in the face of consumer belt tightening, other economic headwinds are looming. Notably in China, where questions about a short-term consumer rebound remain unanswered as the country battles a surge in COVID-19 cases amid a disorderly exit from longstanding restrictions. “We are still very optimistic about the Chinese market,” Cheng said. “We are ready for a rebound from this important luxury consumer market in which every brand wants to build a strong growth story.” Reporting by Casey Hall; Additional reporting by Deborah Sophia and Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

