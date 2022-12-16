Pippa Middleton matched her sister Kate in a wine-colored coat dress





Pippa Middleton seems to find fashion inspiration in a quintessential staple often seen in her older sister’s wardrobe. This evening, Pippa arrived at Westminster Abbey alongside her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, and in-laws Zara Phillips, for the Together Christmas Carol service hosted by Princess Kate. Pippa’s outfit appeared to be a nod to Kate’s look, with the two sisters matching in the same deep shade of purplish brown. Kate wore an elegant wrap dress with structured shoulders and two gold button buckles pinned above her waist. She kept her accessories in the same monochrome palette, wearing brown pumps, gloves and a croc-embossed clutch. Meanwhile, Pippa’s look was an almost identical shade of plum. Young Middleton even chose to wear a belted coat dress, a silhouette known to be favored by the Princess of Wales. Pippa finished her ensemble with a pair of brown knee-high boots and a cinched black belt at the waist. It’s worth nothing that Phillips also arrived wearing the same color scheme as the Middleton sisters; she cut a dashing figure in a brown coat layered over a black dress, opaque tights and black pumps. Samir Hussein//Getty Images HENRY NICHOLLS//Getty Images A press release from Kensington Palace described the evening as a service that “will celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection can bring: forging friendships and strengthening communities, creating a legacy of humility and kindness, all bringing relief and comfort in difficult times or The service will combine both traditional and modern elements, reaching people of all faiths and none. ITV will broadcast the event on December 24. Digital Associate Editor As Associate Editor of HarpersBAZAAR.com, Chelsey keeps tabs on all the celebrity news. She also writes about social movements, connecting with activists leading the fight for workers’ rights, climate justice, and more. Offline, she’s probably spending too much time on TikTok, rewatching Emma (the 2020 version, of course), or shopping for another corset.

