J.Crew, Abercrombie & Fitch, Nordstrom and more

Looking to gift a soft cardigan or cozy turtleneck for the holidays? Or maybe the chill in the air makes you want something cozier. As the weather turns cold, it’s time to pull on a new sweater from favorite brands like Abercrombie & Fitch, Banana Republic, LLBean and more. These sweaters range from essentials that will fit well into your capsule wardrobe to new favorites you’ll want to wear all the time. Here are the 10 best sweaters for men to buy now.

1. For a cozy basic: LLBean Classic Ragg Men’s Wool Sweater, Henley

LLBean is known for everything from outerwear to our top rated pair of men’s pajamasbut this Classic Ragg wool sweater, Henley is a strong point of the brand. Its 100% lambswool material is textured and comfortable, keeping the wearer warm but not overheating. The rib knit collar, cuffs and hem also add classic style, adding a tasteful finish to the sweater. Grab it in four colors, including a vibrant forest green, and shop it in men’s regular sizes, small to XXXL, and men’s large sizes, medium to XXXL.

$89 at LLBean

2. For a new essential: the cotton and cashmere crew-neck sweater

The Cotton and cashmere crewneck sweater by Treasure & Bond is soft to the touch, sure to become both an everyday favorite and a wardrobe staple. The mix of materials means the sweater has the easy care qualities of cotton combined with the finer feel of cashmere. With six color options, there’s plenty of variety here too. The rusty cinnabar red and blue smoke are striking and pair well with pants or jeans. Shop this in men’s sizes XS to XXXL.

$49 at Nordstrom

3. For a cable-knit classic: Cable Sweater

Are you looking for a slightly more distinguished sweater? Banana Republic factories Cable sweater is the choice for you. This is a quintessential option, featuring a crew neck with a ribbed collar, cuffs and hem. The material mix, consisting mainly of cotton, is easy to care for. Of the two color options, we love the burgundy hue, which you could rock just in time for a merry holiday season. Buy this in men’s sizes XS to XXL.

$80 at the Banana Republic factory

4. For classic winter wool: the Fair Isle sweater

Crafted from 100% merino wool, this Madewell Jacquard sweater is pretty much the warmest sweater on this list. Sure to keep you warm throughout the winter season, the woolen material is both soft and a bit fluffy. The star here is the design, however. The Ancient Forest pattern is a fun and festive fairground island that pairs well with a button down shirt and jeans for a timeless yet on-trend winter look. Shop the style from sizes small to XXL.

$148 at Madewell

5. For a fake turtleneck: the Heritage Cotton turtleneck sweater

Do you like the look of a high neck without the commitment of a full turtleneck? The Heritage cotton turtleneck sweater from J.Crew is a great option. Its baggy look is effortless, being able to be worn casually with jeans or with trousers and brogues on a night out. Many customers consider it a classic everyday choice, with many reviewers praising how softer the sweater gets after multiple washes. Buy it in sizes XS to XXL for men.

$89 at J.Crew

6. For a real turtleneck: cashmere turtleneck sweater for men

Now if you are looking for a real turtleneck, the Club rooms offer you their Men’s cashmere turtleneck sweater. The cashmere fabric is soft enough to wear all the time, while the turtleneck shape is both snug without being too tight or constricting. This turtleneck comes in a variety of rich colors to add to your wardrobe, including chic deep black and dark natural heather. Shop in men’s sizes small to 2XL.

$189 at Macys

7. For a vintage look: Patterned cardigan

Cardigans: These are known for being a bit simple, but have recently become a popular menswear choice. This Patterned cardigan from Abercrombie & Fitch rides this trend. While it’s sure to be soft and comfortable, the design options are the really exciting feature. The cardigan is available in three solid color options, but also a handful of attractive patterns. The dark green forest and mountain pattern is unique and a total statement; while the green pattern uses pops of orange which reads grandma’s wallpaper the best way. Shop the style in sizes XS to XXL for men.

$90 at Abercrombie Fitch

8. For a Furry Favorite: Fuzzy Knit Geometric Pattern Sweater

Fuzzy sweaters are all the rage right now, their skinny texture makes a bold statement! This Fuzzy Knit Geometric Pattern Sweater by Forever 21 does just that, introducing a bold geometric pattern into a soft polyester fabric that resembles mohair without the prohibitive cost. Its round neckline is relaxed, while the long sleeves drape nicely over the cuffs to create a comfortable fit. Shop in men’s sizes small to XL.

$35 at Forever 21

9. For a trendy choice: relaxed fit cable knit sweater cardigan

Sweater vests, long a smart addition to an outfit, are now more versatile than ever. Associate this Relaxed Fit Cable Knit Tank Top at H&M with t-shirts or polo shirts; wear it alone to make a statement, too. The cream/black color is a great choice, and the green/white design is just as fashionable. Shop in men’s sizes medium to 3XL.

$35 at H&M

10. For a colorful sweater: the Puma X PAM knit polo shirt

This Puma X PAM knitted polo shirt from Urban Outfitters proves that men’s sweaters don’t have to be all navy and black. The purple, teal, cream and gray pattern is inspired by nature, making it an individual piece that always works with other looks in your wardrobe. The polo neck is also a great feature, giving the sweater a more elegant finish. Shop in men’s sizes small to XL.

$125 at Urban Outfitters

