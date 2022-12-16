Why I’m glad Brazilian wax has gone out of style





The first time I went for a Brazilian wax, back in the 1990s, I sobbed and screamed and it was just in the waiting room. I couldn’t believe I was about to lie naked, eagles spread wide, as boiling wax was excruciatingly ripped from a part of my body mostly reserved for childbirth. The torture was even more medieval than I feared. But even worse, the itchy regrowth. Two weeks later, my nether regions looked like a deranged sea creature in a rocky pool preparing to attack. It certainly gave Bad Hair Day a whole new meaning. How could enduring physical pain to achieve the appearance of a prepubescent woman ever be considered feminist? Credit:iStock I then heard a model on a chat show claim that Brazilian waxes were stimulating. His comment pulled me up through the short and loops. (Well, it would have been if I had.) How could enduring physical pain to achieve the appearance of a prepubescent woman ever be considered feminist? I immediately stopped waxing. My swimming friends, all hairless as lab rats, were appalled. As we showered in the locker room after our rounds, they teased me mercilessly. The last time I saw something this furry I was being chased by a herd of wildebeest in the Serengeti! one laughed. Your unwaxed pudendum looks like William Shatners hairpiece. You’ll have all the Trekkies in town hot on your heels! chuckled another. I replied that I liked having pubic hair: it’s like having a little pet in my pants. You’ll never hear me say this in any other context, but Bring Back Bush!

Well, I’m thrilled to report that fashion has finally caught up with me. Fashions, like pop songs, go in one era and out the other. The latest polls reveal that society’s obsession with bikini waxing is on the wane. Women of the world, rejoice! Loading Yes, Brazilian wax, first popularized in New York in the late 1980s, has become, well, too popular. Once championed by Hollywood royalty like Gwyneth Paltrow and sex and the citys Lady-scaping Samantha, with the fake tans, vajazzles and silicone breasts, has become associated with the lower social orders. Apparently, waxed kidneys now put you in the same category as a pole dancer, a twerking pop princess, a reality TV star, or some other species perceived to have the IQ of a houseplant. That waxing is now considered downgraded is delightfully ironic, because in 1915, when Gillette launched the first razor marketed specifically for women, waxing was promoted as a way to separate oneself from the coarser, lower classes and immigrants. But even style guru Gwyneth has confirmed that she now prefers rocking a 70s vibe there. Yeah. To be a fashionable lady in 2022, your groin needs to get national park status. Could shaved legs and armpits follow? I hope. Do you know why blondes have more fun? Because brunettes are too busy waxing, shaving and waxing. Perhaps capricious fashion will soon require women to sport angora bottoms and mohair armpits? Then, finally, brunettes will have more fun, and blondes will be forced to spend fortunes on merkins and knee-length wigs.

