Sofia Carson hits the high notes in little black dress at Women in Power – WWD





Sofia Carson arrived at TheWrap’s 5th Annual Women in Power Summit in Santa Monica, Calif., on Wednesday wearing her version of the little black dress. Carson wore a cocktail dress with raffia sleeves and a feather collar. She coordinated the look with black stockings and black pointy-toe pumps. She accessorized with diamond rings and earrings. Sofia Carson at TheWrap’s 5th Annual Power Women Summit on December 14 in Santa Monica, Calif. Getty Images Black has been a go-to color for Carson in recent public appearances. For “CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute,” the actress and singer wore a vintage 1978 Bill Blass black jacquard evening gown purchased from Tab Vintage. To perform at the event, she opted for a spectacular Giambattista Valli black ball gown with a bodice adorned with raffia and feathers. Sofia Carson at TheWrap’s 5th Annual Power Women Summit on December 14 in Santa Monica, Calif. Getty Images Carson typically works with stylist Nicolas Bru to create her event looks. Bru has worked with Carson throughout 2022 and has dressed her in brands including Saint Laurent, Carolina Herrera and David Yurman. In August, Carson wore a black Carolina Herrera hooded dress and David Yurman diamond jewelry to present Blackpink’s Lisa with the MTV Video Music Award for Best K-pop. Sofia Carson performs onstage at TheWrap’s 5th Annual Power Women Summit on December 14 in Santa Monica, California. Getty Images At this year’s Women in Power Summit, Carson also developed her vocal abilities and performed. The actress and singer released her self-titled debut album last spring. Carson first appeared in the public eye with a guest role on Disney Channel’s “Austin & Ally.” From there, she raised her profile with roles in ‘Descendants’, ‘Adventures in Babysitting’ and ‘Tini: The Movie’. TheWrap’s annual Women in Power Summit brings together influential women from a variety of fields, including entertainment, media and technology. This year’s event offered two days of education, mentoring, workshops and networking events. The theme for the 2022 event was “A Time to Unite”.

