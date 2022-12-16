Fashion Cloud B2B e-commerce platform raises $26.6 million





B2B e-commerce platform Cloud Mode raised 25 million (about $26.6 million). The B2B software solution for Europe’s wholesale fashion industry said on Tuesday (December 13) Press release that it will use the new capital to accelerate its international expansion. Brands and retailers want to be able to work together more easily and efficiently, co-founder of Fashion Cloud Alies ter Kuile said in the press release. This investment allows Fashion Cloud to take collaboration between stakeholders to the next level. More than 600 brands and 20,000 retailers use the company’s platform. Fashion Cloud was founded in 2015 and has experienced accelerated growth over the past three years, according to the press release. The company said in the release that its software solves the problems of fragmentation and inefficiency in the wholesale fashion industry by providing a set of solutions for fashion brands and retailers, covering content exchange and data as well as digital pre-ordering and ordering. These solutions allow both parties to digitize everything to better share marketing materials and product data, optimize ordering and inventory, and work together more efficiently, the statement said. With the new capital and help from investors, Fashion Cloud will further develop its features that allow retailers to access brands’ marketing materials and product data, expand its automated restocking suggestions that ensure stores have the right quantity and the right types of products at all times. , and allow brands to share their sustainability attributes, according to the release. The fundraising was led by a European investor specializing in growth stocks Verdanewhose B2B software expertise, extensive international network and team of in-house specialists will further support Fashion Cloud, according to the press release. Digitizing fashion wholesale is crucial for effective collaboration and commerce, and ultimately for making the industry more economically and environmentally sustainable, Verdane Principal Bjrn Beckman said in the statement, highlighting the benefits it offers brands and retailers. With Verdane’s support and funding, they were confident that Fashion Cloud would consolidate their position as European market leader. As PYMNTS reported in January, Fashion Cloud saw the need for a model to data standards after the platform becomes aware of significant variations in the type of data provided. The company decided that by optimizing the process, online merchants could collect clear data. How consumers pay online with stored credentials

Convenience drives some consumers to store their payment credentials with merchants, while security concerns give other customers pause. For How We Pay Digitally: Stored Credentials Edition, a collaboration with Amazon Web Services, PYMNTS surveyed 2,102 US consumers to analyze the consumer dilemma and reveal how merchants can overcome holdouts.

