Toya Bush-Harris' white cut-out dress for Eugene's birthday
When it comes to rocking a sexy and stylish look, Toya Bush-Harris always knows how to bring her an A game. On December 11, theMarried to Medicineshared actor a sweet photo of herself and her husband Eugene Harris, both looking so fashionable for the doctor’s 45th birthday.
“You finally reached the 45 club,” Toya said captioned Instagram post, showing off her long-sleeved, ankle-length white dress that featured lots of cutouts with silver ball embellishments on her chest and stomach. “You should be calm, sweet, loving, live your best life, do whatever you feel like, hold your body tight, enjoy marijuana here and there oh shoot!!! It’s me lmao!!!!”
Toya continued her post by shouting out her “best friend” and wishing her a happy birthday, noting that the pair were having dinner at Nobu in Atlanta. While the mum-of-two wore her long tresses in a half-up, half-down style, her hubby celebrated the occasion in a dapper blue-gray blazer and white button-up shirt.
Eugene also shared another behind-the-scenes look at the family’s festivities to celebrate his big day, taking to Instagram on December 11 with sweet video.
In the clip, Toya and Eugene’s children and extended family can be seen singing over a delicious white cake with red writing and strawberries. TheMarried to MedicineThe husband was also sure to take a look at the couple’s beautiful towering Christmas tree in the background.
Sources
https://www.bravotv.com/married-to-medicine/style-living/toya-bush-harriss-white-dress-with-cutouts-for-eugenes-birthday
