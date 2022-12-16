Fashion
Camel colored sweaters and outerwear
Whatever shade of brown, camel, caramel or chestnut, it’s the color of the season. If you want to dabble in this hue, from high fashion to high street, from sweaters to safari jackets, here are some inspirations for your next boutique.
GG jacquard safari jacket by Gucci: For a high fashion piece, opt for this Gucci number. Featuring the infamous GG jacquard, there are tan leather accents on the pockets, waist and detailing in the form of Horsebit hardware.
Reese Cream Patchwork Cable By Rails Cardigan: A comfy and cozy cardigan by Rails, this one dons various patchwork cables and shades of brown, beige and ivory. Just add your favorite jeans.
Jemima knit by Barbour: A knitted sweatshirt from British brand Barbour, this one has a funnel neck to keep your neck warm, long sleeves and side slits. The addition of contrasting hot pink stripes brightens it up.
Snow Angel Sherpa Puffer Jacket by Alo: For a cozy coat, Alo’s is a puffy style and is made from camel-colored sherpa. For maximum warmth, expect structured insulation, a high collar, side zip pockets and ribbed cuffs and hem. It is also available in black and white colors.
Deveron Polarquilt by Barbour: A timeless fitted jacket, the Deveron from Barbour features a quilted exterior that combines with subtle peplum stitching and a contrasting dark brown cord collar.
Short leather and shearling jacket by Chlo: A flagship jacket, this one fuses a wide white sheepskin collar and cuffs, a sand and cream suede body and tan leather trims. It’s a stylish addition to an après-ski outfit.
Gregory coat by Max Mara Studio: Sporting a 1960s silhouette, this coat from Max Mara Studio is crafted from alpaca and virgin wool in the classic camel hue. It is also available in black and aubergine colors.
Sand Song cardigan by Seasalt Cornwall: This waist cardigan from British brand Seasalt is crafted from extra fine merino wool and cotton, making it lightweight and breathable. It features a delicate cable pattern at the neck and shoulders. Hand wash in cold water to keep it in pristine condition.
Bess pressed wool sports jacket by Fortela: Pressed wool jacket from Italian brand Fortela, it features the impeccable fit the brand is known for. It gives an outdoor sports vibe as it combines pressed wool, corduroy and beige trims with shoulder details and oversized pockets.
Boucle Notch Neck Polo Sweater by Abercrombie: A classic and comfortable everyday pullover polo sweater, this one features tonal beige and brown squares, a low-profile V-neck and collar. It is also available in all white and all grey.
Ribbed pure cashmere hoodie by LILYSILK: Calling all cashmere lovers, this coffee-coloured hoodie is crafted from 100% Grade A ribbed cashmere. Relaxed fit, pair it with the coordinating bottom for lounging this winter.
Ola Zigzag-Appliqu Linen Cape by Vita Kin: Wear this cape in the winter with a chunky polo neck sweater underneath to make a stylish statement, or pair it with a lightweight dress in the summer. Crafted from linen, it features fuschia and black zigzag applique stripes, and is finished with a white trim.
