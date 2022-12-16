Vans’ latest MTE collection lands in New York





As we sink deeper into winter, Vans is ready to unveil its next innovation designed to adapt to whatever life throws at you. By developing the versatile MTE collection, a line that adapts to all weather conditions, the iconic skate brand has designed products that fully embody the idea of ​​what functional fashion should look like. To celebrate its latest invention, Vans took an unexpected trip to New York, where 10-foot replicas of the Sk8-Hi MTE-3 dominated the streets. Beginning in the Meatpacking District, the gigantic shoe-turned-vehicles took the scenic route through city streets, inviting passers-by to check out the outrageous display and not-so-subtly reminding everyone that Vans has always gone to the beyond what people expect. Later, the huge shoes traveled to Brooklyn and settled at the Anthony & Sons Panini Shoppe in Williamsburg (yes, the shoe was driven through the Carey Tunnel). Here, New York influencers New York Nico and Lil Mo Mozzarella joined in to share stories and marvel at the comically great lines. After inviting locals along the way to try on MTE styles firsthand, Vans tapped into the spirit of the season and gave some a chance to walk away with new shoes for New Year’s notorious winter. York. For nearly 60 years, the original action sports brand has created footwear that offers unparalleled utility without compromising the classic look that has become synonymous with the brand. From skate shoes to snow boots and everything in between, Vans is a pioneer in its own way, creating timeless silhouettes that keep you going no matter what. Whether it’s a mountain hike or a night walk in mid-January, the cold is unavoidable. To combat these unexpected journeys, Vans has developed the UltraRange EXO Hi MTE-2, Sk8-Hi MTE-2and Colfax Coastal MTE-1 to help you brave the elements, no matter how harsh. Coming in a Taos Taupe colourway, the UltraRange Exo Boots are your ultimate cold weather item. With features like HydroGuard 360 waterproofing and All-Trac rubber compound on the outsole, this sneaker/boot hybrid is built for exploration, encouraging you to find that next adventure. The latter sees the classic Sk8-Hi silhouette get a GORP remix, giving you extra protection throughout your day. Available in Retro Block and Glitter Black colourways, the Sk8-Hi MTE-2 features a durable water-resistant upper paired with a body graphic, seamlessly integrating utility into a Vans staple. While not necessarily suitable for snow, Vans tapped into their bag of surf apparel to create the Colfax MTE-1 boot as part of their Coastal MTE collection. Designed with the needs of cold-water surfers in mind, these shoes also feature Vans all-weather technology to keep feet warm and comfortable during morning surf sessions. Never a brand to forget the details, Vans has also designed a Colfax jacket made with a waterproof and breathable outer fabric, as well as an assortment of surfwear to help fuel the search for those low-key spots with the cleanest waves. As an icon of creative exploration, Vans understands that things can sometimes be tricky, but versatile shoes never back down from the most unforgiving of circumstances. By rising to the challenge, Vans can find clarity in the most murky situations. Whether practical or larger than life, Vans is here to help you tackle your next adventure. Buy the last drop and much more at vans.com/MTE.

