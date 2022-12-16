How will technology make the fashion industry more sustainable? TechNode

An integral part of most people’s daily lives, the fashion industry also consumes a huge amount of resources. Industry is the second most polluting industry, after oil. A cotton shirt typically requires 700 gallons of water to produce, enough for one person to drink for 3.5 years, according to Joann Cheng, chairman and CEO of luxury fashion company Lanvin Group.

To improve sustainability in the industry, efforts are needed at all levels, from supply chains to sales channels, and the importance of new business models can also ease the transition.

Representatives from Lanvin Group, Fashion for Good and Feiliu Tech shared their views on sustainability in the fashion industry and the approaches needed to improve it at the BEYOND Expo 2022 sustainability conference, which was held online in the BEYOND the Metaverse.

The text below presents some of the highlights of the discussion and has been condensed and edited for clarity.

Priyanka Khanna, Head of Asia Expansion, Fashion for Good (top right); Joann Cheng, Chairman and CEO of the Lanvin group (bottom left); Kate Liu, Ph.D. Co-founder and CPO of Feiliu Tech (bottom right); Karen Du, Partner, Sustainable Fashion, Impact Hub Shanghai and Managing Director, RISE Sustainable Fashion Innovation Platform (top left and moderator). Credit: BEYOND the exhibition

Joann Cheng, Chairman and CEO of Lanvin Group

Sustainability is not only about the fabric or certain technologies, but also about the supply chain.

When we talk about the supply chain, everyone talks about how to minimize costs to improve efficiency. But sustainability is not about cutting costs. The key is to protect our environment and achieve long-term protection. So we need to think about new business models and challenge the old way of saving money by including more fashion pieces.

I think we need to change our current business model from supply chain to sales channel to take sustainability to the next level.

We challenge ourselves in an innovative way in the way we sell. For example, many platforms in the market now focus on reselling, repairing or renting. And some fashion pieces can be recycled. Many brands, like Allbirds, use very durable fabric as a fundamental part of the product. However, this is definitely a trade-off between cost-effectiveness and sustainability, as getting there costs more.

We have also linked the design and the product to the concept of sustainability. For example, Wolford is a brand of our group. It is the first to achieve Cradle to Cradle gold accreditation level in this industry. This means that our products are 100% disposable.

And we designed a special capsule: Aurora uses a fabric that is totally non-polluting for the environment and truly 100% disposable. By pushing them to market customers, we can really contribute our sustainability efforts.

There is still a long way to go, but we have a long-term view on ESG and sustainability and we will take action in the future.

Priyanka Khanna, Asia Expansion Manager, Fashion for Good

In my view, the dynamics of the industry need to change a lot. This buyer-seller relationship exists in the industry between the brand and the supplier. This dynamic must be transformed into [something] more co-developed and co-created. And literally embarking with these suppliers and these brands the technologies that would make this change possible.

We foresee that to transform this industry, to make it more circular and sustainable, you need to infuse it with technology. We hope to find these technologies, assess whether they can actually work with a broader industry or the industry as a whole, and then support these technologies to scale with existing players and hopefully integrate with industry-wide in the future.

Its multiple industries in one fashion industry. It’s so vast and so complicated at every step of the supply chain, from raw materials to processing, to actual manufacturing, and all the way to end of use. There are multiple areas of technology intervention that can potentially transform the footprint of industry, reduce the use of natural resources like water and overall carbon emissions, water pollution, etc.

To do this, we work with several [parties]. I think one of the most important is the manufacturers. They need to be onboarded and informed of everything that is happening, as they are usually the last people to work with innovations. We have now reviewed around 3,000 technologies and worked with around 157 across the entire supply chain. We have brands supporting this initiative, partnering to assess which technologies can work, then supporting their scale.

Kate Liu, Co-founder and CPO of Feiliu Tech

In our opinion, most of the impact of the fashion industry is not only at the ground level, but also at the production level on the supply chain side. These are the raw materials and the entire production process.

We are trying to bring a new concept of sustainable fashion into this very traditional field, especially on the manufacturing side. When we talk about the issue of the supply chain, we are talking about the factories and the workers in the [production] lines. They do a lot of work, like sewing and cutting, for the process. And they usually need technology to help them improve their efficiency while performing all the processes.

Large orders with large quantities usually give you enough time to familiarize yourself with the procedures to make their work more efficient. But for small business and orders with very short delivery time, you need a delicate plan to make a dynamic production process.

On the supply chain side, with the help of AIs, the factory can have a brain to make decisions, so it’s not just on the technical person, the factory owner or the manager. ‘crew. It can also have all the data and collect the scanning process of each position and each worker. Then the AI ​​can also analyze to make workers more efficient.

This way people can take small orders in small quantities. This flexible work can avoid overproduction and waste in the fashion industry, making the whole thing more sustainable.