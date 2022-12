Kate Middleton braves the cold in a wrap dress and heels for a Christmas concert

Last modified on 15 December 2022 18:37 GMT

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, looked so stylish at the Together Christmas Carol service at Westminster Abbey, wearing a burgundy coat and heels.

The Princess of Wales braved the freezing cold on Thursday evening as she made her way to Westminster Abbey alongside the King and Queen Consort and her husbandthe prince of walesfor the Christmas carol service Together. READ: 6 times Princess Kate looked mesmerizing in jaw-dropping red dresses Kate looked breathtaking in her outfit which consisted of a dazzling wrap dress style coat by Eponine in festive burgundy. She added matching high heels and sported a pair of gloves and a croc clutch. She wore matching earrings in the same tones. The mother-of-three wore her hair in a signature blow-dry style and subtle makeup highlighted her flawless features. WATCH: Kate Middleton’s best outfits of the past ten years Loading player… Supported by the Royal Foundation, the service recognized the selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, and celebrated and showcased the joy that human connection and togetherness can bring. MORE: Royals wear Uggs! From Princess Kate to Meghan Markle This year’s Christmas service was dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the values ​​Her Majesty has demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others. These principles are shared and personified by the inspiring guests who had been invited to the Abbey in recognition of their tireless work to help and care for those around them. Kate looked mesmerizing in her burgundy coat Westminster Abbey’s world-renowned choir performed some of the country’s most beloved Christmas carols, including “O Come, All Ye Faithful”, which was selected in a public poll last week. The chants were accompanied by musical performances from guests such as Craig David, Alexis Ffrench and Samantha Barks, and there was a special duet from Alfie Boe and Melanie C. MORE: 14 stunning photos of royals having fun in the snow The event will be broadcast as part of Royal carols: together at Christmasa special narrated by actress Catherine Zeta Jones, which aired on ITV1 on Christmas Eve. Have the look! Italian wool long coat with belt, £127.20, Warehouse BUY NOW The show will include additional content including an introduction from the Princess of Wales, films featuring people who go above and beyond to support others and tributes to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQs.

