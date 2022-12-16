New Malaysian law punishes women for wearing men’s clothing





Malaysia’s northeast state of Terengganu will punish women who wear men’s clothing and conceive pregnancies out of wedlock. The state also banned “witchcraft and sorcery”. This decision has angered human rights activists in Southeast Asia. Laws that were passed by the Terengganu state assembly earlier this month include statutory penalties of up to 5,000 ringgits ($1,134), three years’ imprisonment and six strokes. whip, or any combination of the three. No less than 14 rights groups, including the All Womens Action Society, said the legislative changes violate the rights to free speech, equality and non-discrimination. Terengganu is governed by the Islam Se-Malaysia Party, which focuses on Islamic fundamentalism. Malaysia’s new state law follows a similar move by neighboring Indonesia, which banned extramarital sex and increased the penalty for abortions. The bill, which became law last week, also adds limits on who can criticize Indonesian public institutions. Is fundamentalism in Malaysia harming the economic situation of the country? While Malaysia appeared to regain its economic momentum by pouring diplomatic capital and financial apparatus into the historic G20 summit last month as well as several investor summits this year, so far global funds have pulled more of $1.2 billion from the domestic bond market in 2022 amid concerns. tied to fundamentalism driven by political instability in the Southeast Asian country, Bloomberg reported. New laws for the “welfare” of Muslims The new laws would better protect the welfare of Muslims, state news agency Bernama said, citing state religious leader Satiful Bahari Mamat. He added that the ban on women behaving like men was enacted because existing laws only dealt with men acting like women. Because in the past, maybe there wasn’t much of this problem (women acting like men), he told the state news agency. But now we see that the cases of pengkid (tomboy or lesbian) and the like are more and more prevalent, so the state government intends to tackle this problem. The Islam Se-Malaysia Party, or PAS as it is known, won the most seats of any party in last month’s general election. He has been a supporter of turning Malaysia into an Islamic state and has pushed parliament to allow him to implement strict Islamic laws in the states he controls. You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

