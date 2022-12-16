



TexTale redefines men’s basics with its unique fabrics, elegant craftsmanship and purposeful design Hong Kong, Hong Kong – (Newsfile Corp. – December 14, 2022) – TexTale, a leading direct-to-consumer fashion brand, has launched an innovative solution Anti-stain t-shirt with a powerful technology that consists of several techniques in order to repel water and stains, known as Easy Clean ™. Applied with a durable water repellent treatment and woven from slimming yarns. The fabric used maintains the impermeability of the structure and the materials. TexTale continues to set the pace in the men’s essentials market with sophisticated craftsmanship designed to enhance and enhance traditional garments. More information can be found here: https://www.textale.tech/ TexTale launches stain-resistant t-shirt with high-performance technology and durable material To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/147980_b3f1df9384dfb840_001full.jpg TexTale is on a mission to create the ultimate everyday wear experience with innovative technical fabrics accessible to everyone. Over the past ten years, there has been a need for brands that address menswear fundamentals. TexTale visibly differentiates itself from other companies with its ultimate knowledge of the user, using excellent fabric design and luxury standard production technology. It is to create the best basic models for male users around the world, aiming to become a trusted and respected brand in basic models. “We see ourselves as problem solvers, who disagree with brands that brag about their joint products,” says one of the founders. “Here’s how we do it: we launched our brand and applied innovative technical fabrics with sophisticated craftsmanship to enhance and enhance traditional garments.” The founders of TexTale, having spent them young with the inherent face of that age, decided to return to the spirit of the original. The company uses first principles to make a t-shirt to solve men’s pain points for essential clothing. They have developed a reputation for creating fabrics beyond luxury and more reasonably priced that are accessible to everyone. TexTale has a modern and eco-friendly factory, striving to provide a sustainable lifestyle with sustainable materials to customers around the world. Every detail of the TexTale product is designed to achieve the ultimate goal of everyday decency and comfort. TexTale Design Center cooperates with world renowned top design schools Central Saint Martins and Parsons School of Design. It has a worldwide database of more than 1000 versions, which is updated according to the characteristics of the North American population. From hemstitching to premium stitching, he strives for perfection. The company has a world-class factory with over 30 years of experience in the production of knitwear. This allows them to complement A+ products with luxury craftsmanship. TexTale is a customer-centric company with customer satisfaction at the epicenter of its services. “We always put our customers’ needs first by constantly working on improving details to ensure that customers can wear our products on various occasions.” Likewise, TexTale has undergone positive changes within the company over the past few months, including testing its methods and adapting to recent updates to maintain quality and results for its customers. Today, they can proudly say that they are the ultimate blend of reliability, integrity, professionalism, thoughtful solutions, knowledge, value for money and quality services. To use TexTale’s services, visit the company’s website at textale.tech/ About TextTale TexTale has four founders, all individually gifted in different industries. Two of the founders come from the financial investment industry, pooling their knowledge to lead the brand’s financial arm. One of the founders comes from the technology industry. He is the brain behind the company’s technological innovations. The fourth founder comes from a family deeply involved in the clothing industry for 30 years. He is a young successor full of ambitions. It inherited two generations of garment manufacturing technology and a world-class factory. They have been working as OEMs for luxury brands for over a decade. Contact information:

Name: Yves Zhou

E-mail: [email protected]

Organization: TextTale

Website: https://www.textale.tech/ To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147980

