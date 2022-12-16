Fashion
Fast fashion leaders like H&M and Zara face increased competition
The fast fashion category is becoming increasingly saturated as brands emerge to attract shoppers looking for trendy clothes at low prices. While H&M’s performance fell short of some analysts’ expectations, rivals Zara and Shein maintained momentum, despite macroeconomic headwinds.
The ups and downs of fast fashion
Internationally, H&M is struggling to grow its business as households reassess their spending. Last month, H&M has become the first major European retailer to lay off staff due to rising inflation and costs associated with Russia’s war in Ukraine. It has reduced its workforce by 1,500 people, as part of a broader plan announced in September to save 2 billion Swedish crowns.
In February, H&M firm 145 stores in Russia, Ukraine and Belarus. This quarter, the company “liquidated” its group operations in Russia and Belarus, it said, with the last of its stores closing on November 30. Outside of Europe, H&M has temporarily closed 25-50 stores in China due to the rise of Covid-19. case in the country.
Meanwhile, H&M’s global competitors are showing signs of growth. Inditex, owner of Zara, which announced its results on Wednesday, posted a 24% increase in net income, or $3.1 billion ($3.3 billion), for the first nine months of its fiscal year. Shein rose through the ranks to become a global fashion giant with a valuation of $100 billion. And in October, Uniqlo owner Fast Retailing reported revenue of 2.3 trillion yen ($15.6 billion) for the period September 2021 to August 2022, a year-over-year jump of 7.9%.
That’s not to say H&M’s competitors aren’t facing challenges. Inditex’s sales rose 11% in the third quarter, a slower pace than in previous periods. As of October 31, the retailer – which also owns Pull&Bear, Stradivarius and Bershka – had $4.7 billion in inventory, up from $3.7 billion as of October 31, 2021.
Different pricing strategies
Still, while other apparel companies offer discounts to reduce inventory, “Inditex’s primary goal is to sell the latest trends at full price,” said Inditex’s capital markets director. Marcos Lpez said on Wednesday’s earnings call. “Our attendance at events like Black Friday is very limited,” he explained.
H&M, on the other hand, was offering 30% off everything for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with women’s tops starting at $8 and men’s shirts starting at $5.
To offset macroeconomic factors, Inditex has raised its prices to mid-digits this year. But, the company has strategically raised prices in its top-selling categories and hasn’t necessarily scared away shoppers, Jessica Ramirez, senior research analyst at Jane Hali & Associates, told Modern Retail.
“If you look across the spectrum of apparel and footwear, everyone has made a price increase,” she said. “They’re probably still at the low end of what’s out there.”
Inditex is also well positioned because its second largest market is in the United States, and “the United States, compared to what’s happening in other regions, is doing quite well,” Ramirez said.
Future prospects
Speaking on Wednesday’s earnings call, Inditex CEO Oscar Garca Maceiras was optimistic about growth in the United States, saying “wWe are very pleased with our performance in the Americas so far this year.
The footprints of the two companies also diverge. Earlier, H&M announced it would open 120 stores and close 240 stores by the end of 2022. Inditex, meanwhile, opened new stores in 30 markets over the past nine months, according to its results.
Ultimately, while Inditex and H&M are both fast fashion retailers, “Zara comes down to having a pretty solid product in store,” Ramirez said. “And I think when you look at H&M, we really haven’t seen anything very strong coming from them.”
“At a time when there is inflation and…consumers are more concerned about where they put their money…these prices for H&M end up being very competitive,” she added. “Again, if your product isn’t good, that’s not really a reason why your consumer is going to buy it, even if it’s cheap. Because, especially when it comes to low prices, there’s a lot retailers can offer right now.
