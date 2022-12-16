The Year Ahead: Gender Fluid Fashion Hits High Street

Emboldened by the celebrities and designers they admire, a growing number of consumers are shopping in gender-specific categories. Silhouettes, fabrics and colors no longer need to conform to traditional dress codes to sell to these consumers. For brands, change can be at an inflection point, prompting industry leaders to consider how best to respond to changing consumer expectations.

Gender has long influenced fashion, and even amid the shift to precariousness, gender is embedded in today’s merchandising practices. Introducing gender fluidity into product collections may therefore require a hands-on update to operational systems that have been used in the fashion industry for decades. The size, fit and shape of clothing determine the main differences between men’s and women’s clothing, but there are also more subtle distinctions. Buttons largely continue to appear on different sides of men’s and women’s shirts, for example, a practice that dates back to the Renaissance when upper-class women were dressed by servants, but upper-class men superior dressed themselves.

The shift towards fluid fashion is partly driven by changing cultural and social attitudes towards gender in different regions and across generations. In recent years, many people have developed a greater acceptance and understanding of sexual orientations and gender identities, with today’s younger generations often viewing gender identity as a spectrum rather than a binary.

Examples of these attitudes are even noticeable in many countries or regions where gender inclusion and sexual inclusion are less established. For example, in Kenya, local brands such as Vivo and Sevaria create collections based on gender-neutral designs and work with fabrics that traditionally only appear in women’s clothing, such as silk, but for men’s clothing. .

Explore new categories

Gender neutral isn’t a trend, it’s a reality, said Jonathan Anderson, creative director of Loewe and label founder JW Anderson, in 2021. My whole philosophy is that you can’t tell people what to wear. You are not allowed to say: I want this to be bought by a woman or by a man.

According to a study by fintech company Klarna, around 50% of Gen Z globally have purchased fashion outside of their gender identity, and around 70% of consumers say they are interested in buying fluid fashion at the future, with younger generations taking the lead. the path.

Another survey found that Gen Z respondents under the age of 20 are more likely to buy products that weren’t designed specifically for their gender, with 56% of the cohort saying they buy clothes that aren’t at all classified by sex. This view will likely become more prominent in the market as Gen Z will soon become the largest consumer cohort in the world. (In the United States, millennials outnumbered baby boomers in 2019; Gen Z consumers are expected to overtake millennials in 2036.)

The combination of changing attitudes and the influence of pop culture has spurred consumer demand for fluid fashion. On the fashion app Lyst, searches for terms including asexual and neutral increased by 33% in the first half of 2021. In South Korea, the number of asexual fashion posts more than doubled in 2020 on the search engine. Naver research. This shift is already translating into sales, as evidenced by handbags, a category that traditionally caters to women. Luxury resale site The RealReal reported that growth in interest in Birkin bags has grown twice as fast among men than women, and resale market StockX said there was a equal distribution of men and women among consumers who shopped in its handbags section.

Luxury and designer fashion brands have embraced their own versions of fluid fashion by casting androgynous models or dressing male models in feminine looks and vice versa. In fashion capitals, some brands have explored gendered expectations in their recent catwalk casting and styling: Raf Simons dressed male models in dresses and nail polish, while Maison Margiela sent male and female models on the Parisian catwalk in skirts and high boots. . Meanwhile, in New York, up-and-coming brands like Private Policy and Eckhaus Latta showcase fluid collections each season with a diverse cast of designs. The change can also be seen in footwear: Christian Louboutin has released a capsule collection consisting of high-heeled boots in men’s sizes.

Embracing gender-fluid fashion can be complex, especially when considering cultural differences between markets. Fashion leaders can consider building a diverse workforce to help build their understanding of the narrative and ensure companies avoid token projects that may be perceived as lacking in sincerity or authenticity. Brands and retailers could also train in-store associates to help customers shopping across gender lines find the right fit, with an understanding of how sizes translate to gendered items.

Aligning gender fluid fashion with how consumers perceive gender is essential. In the past, some brands have responded to changing standards by introducing a separate third unisex category, often with smaller assortments of oversized and minimalist clothing. A number of commentators have criticized these attempts as boring or baggy and lacking in authenticity. While unisex fashion has been around since the 1960s, having a unisex line today may not be specific enough to serve the perspectives of younger generations of a gender spectrum.

As fashion leaders look to meet the demand for fluid fashion in 2023, they need to think about how they can evolve their marketing, product design, store design and merchandising. One factor is fitting, given that size conventions in the fashion market are established by gender. Even brands that have embraced flowing clothing, like Gucci, still design some of these items based on women’s or men’s sizing conventions. Brands that are committed to flowing fashion can develop new size charts, which cater to a wider range of customers. Retailers with physical networks can also address fit challenges by offering in-store modifications or bespoke designs.

Modernized merchandising techniques can help brands sell their products to a wider range of customers. Luxury online store Ssense, for example, features men’s pieces in its womenswear offering based on fit, fit, size or style, according to Brigitte Chartrand, its senior buying director. of women’s clothing.

Other brands have removed gender categories for all or part of their collections. New York-based brand Phluid Project does not segment its clothes by gender and creates designs using a custom sizing template. Uniqlo designed a Made For All collection which was marketed with men’s and women’s collections, both online and in-store. Resale platform Depop does not filter its inventory by gender unless customers choose to, and recommends products based on shoppers’ past purchases instead of gender categories. These strategies give shoppers the ability to choose to browse gender-specific categories however they choose and consider buying more products than they otherwise would.

start small

Brands that decide to make more room for fluid collections could start with small changes that target their most receptive customers first. Young shoppers, especially those under the age of 20, are most likely to research and purchase gender-neutral products. Marketing can be adapted accordingly, thanks to casting and campaign images. When Uniqlo announced its 2022 collaboration with Marni, for example, its campaign featured men and women wearing a mix of pieces from across the offering.

Certain geographies may have a ready following, such as North America, Europe, Japan, and South Korea, where perceptions of gender identity in fashion are more nuanced.

Fashion companies can consider the many ways they already interact with customers looking for gender-neutral products and use these touchpoints as learning opportunities. Brands that offer cosmetics and fragrances can also share their learnings with their fashion teams. Fluid fragrances accounted for 51% of all fragrance launches in 2018, up from 17% in 2010, and more than 50% of men now report using facial cosmetics.

Customer focus groups or employee focus groups can help brands sharpen their understanding of what gender-neutral products their existing customers want to see. Collaborations are another way to test fluid products, especially for larger brands that want to learn from smaller ones that have more experience catering to customers of all genders. When Calvin Klein collaborated with Palace in 2022, for example, the collection of oversized jeans, sweatshirts and underwear was not categorized by gender.

Likewise, brands can test different merchandising approaches in-store and online, removing or mixing gender categories and observing how customers buy differently.

After building a base of knowledge and product testing, companies can gradually integrate gender-neutral products and strategies throughout their operations. From the design process to major seasonal campaigns and store design, brands can leverage a range of strategies to modernize their approaches and evolve ideas around gender norms. These changes will likely only become more significant as Gen Z consumers mature and their purchasing power increases.

This article first appeared in The state of fashion 2023an in-depth report on the global fashion industry, co-published by BoF and McKinsey & Company.