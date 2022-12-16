Ski fashion trend: 10 stylish options for the slopes or après-ski

Scroll to see more images

Bundle up and pull out those UGG boots because it’s officially ski season. Whether you’ve been donning skis since before you could practically walk or planning to hit the slopes for the very first time this year, you’ll want to have the right gear. Once you have boots, skis or a board and a helmet, you can have a little fun with your set. Avoid boring black jackets and opt for a nice ski jacket instead. I promise you, adding a little pattern to your down jacket won’t make it any less warm.

This year, it seems fashion brands agree that literally the coolest place to make a statement is on the runways. Over the past month, many top brands have launched exclusive ski collections, which is great news for you if you’re on the hunt for a new jacket. LoveShackFancy has teamed up with Bogner to create a flowery winter wonderland of performance ski gear, Farm Rio has released retro-inspired tropical ski suits, and even Zara has a more budget-friendly ski collection.

When buying a ski jacket, there are a few important criteria to consider. First, check if the jacket is waterproof and windproof, you’ll thank yourself for that when you’re on a cold chairlift in a snowstorm. Second, make sure you can move around comfortably in your ensemble, even with multiple layers underneath. There’s nothing worse than going through the day feeling uncomfortable and adjusting your outfit. And finally, you’ll want to choose a jacket that you’ll be happy to wear for several seasons. Ski equipment is expensive and most people choose one suit and stick with it for several seasons.

That being said, there are so many great ski jacket options on the market right now that you really can’t go wrong with your choice.

Keep scrolling to find ski jackets that are as fashionable as they are functional. See you soon on the slopes!

This jacket does a bit of everything. It features a waterproof layer on the quilted interior of the jacket that can easily be removed once you’re out of the snow. The sleeves are also zipped so you can wear it as a vest. It comes in three different colors, including a wintry white, and comes with matching snow pants.

Black Graphic Toucans Ski Puffer Jacket

Farm Rio is a brand known for its tropical prints and has recently expanded its fun collection into ski wear. This toucan print jacket is unique and sure to stand out on the slopes.

Sella D Jacket

Bring your feminine style to the slopes with this floral ski jacket. The LoveShackFancy x Bogner collaboration added a whimsical touch to the ski season. It combines the traditional high quality Bogner jacket with the classic LoveShackFancy print.

This bright green ski jacket will appear against the white snow and also protect you from the elements. It is fully waterproof and windproof and can withstand sub-zero temperatures.

Mixed Scarves Ski Suit

If you’re ready to make a statement, skip the ski jacket and opt for a combination. This one from Farm Rio would pair well with a ski run after grog.

Bunny Slope printed puffer jacket

This square printed ski jacket is exactly what you need to go with the black ski pants you already have in your wardrobe. The jacket is filled with Primaloft material to keep you warm.

Lift Love Jacket

This fully waterproof jacket will give you a nice hourglass shape (even on all your layers) thanks to the removable belt. The design also features a slight puff sleeve which I love for a subtle feminine touch.

Raissa jacket

This floral puffer jacket is designed to have a comfortable oversized fit. It’s part of the LoveShackFancy x Bogner collaboration, which means you’ll be super hot and fashionable while wearing it. It comes in three different floral designs and is available in sizes 4 to 14.

Recco System windproof and waterproof down jacket

Zara recently released a full line of ski gear and I have to say I’m impressed. This jacket looks way more expensive than the price suggests and it is waterproof and windproof.

Bardot Jacket

If Barbie Was Hit The Runways, Definitely Wear This Fabulous Pink And White Gingham Goldbergh jacket.