Nick Knights’ First NFT Drop Could Bridge the Gap Between Fashion and Web3





It’s about creating art for love, not creating art just for money. There’s very little that isn’t a business these days, says Knight. Part of this includes sharing creative expression and revenue with all collaborators. To this end, ikon-1 will share revenue with its main creative partners and has compensated all other contributors actively involved in the project. Jazzelle, who knows how to manipulate her own image, is also a figure that represents this new participatory zeitgeist, says Knight, adding that this is a change from the way models once worked with famous photographers such as Cecil Beaton, Richard Avedon, Irving Penn. and Helmut Newton. They almost all said the same thing: we had no control. We had no voice. We weren’t part of it. I think it’s a radical change now. The fashion community must both create and buy Web3 technologies for the two sides to truly meet. Web3 also needs fashion. The alternative, he warns, is a separate future for creativity and artists. It’s only when you put it in the hands of the artist that it becomes culturally significant, he says. Future plans are under wraps. Long ago, he began 3D scanning models including Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Karlie Kloss, often encouraging them to participate in creating their own avatars, ahead of an inevitable fashion future in which their iconic likenesses similar to Marilyn Monroes in April of this year are employed without their presence. He got to know a number of creatives who are more native to space. It’s quite comforting. These are people who want to do a good job, and there’s no cynicism about that, he says. Often there is a strong sense of community that reminds her of those found at traditional fashion events. I didn’t really take into account meeting 30 new fashion designers; it’s a bit like fashion week, it’s a great offer of people’s visions that I wanted to convey through ikon-1. It’s a gift, you know, it’s an offering. And that’s just the first step in a lot of other really exciting things. For the moment, he is worried about the reception this first project will receive, but he considers the act of trying a success in itself. This mindset is more in line with tech companies, which thrive on failures and iterations, than luxury fashion, which is supposed to deliver perfection at every turn. I think the whole creative process is full of your own mistakes and failures, but that’s what makes us human, you know? But every mistake is a new opportunity. Comments, questions or comments? Email us at [email protected]. More on this topic: In the world of Web3 fashion, who defines taste? Global Vogue Headlines Reveal an Oceanic Metaverse World to Showcase Digital Talent A virtual Marilyn Monroe in Fendi and Miu Miu: how the field of icons reconnects with Web 3.0

