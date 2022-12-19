Free giveaway of men’s clothing helps community dress up for the holidays





BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) Every measure, every option and every color on the rack. “Now remember the shoes, we’re going with the right shoes,” said Dewitt Lee, founder of St. Brian Clothiers. “So, we’re thinking about burgundy, right? » The first free men’s clothing contest for the holidays had everything you needed to feel good inside and out. “It makes you feel like a whole different person,” said Lamone Folmar, the man from Buffalo on a quest for a new suit. “It makes you feel like you’re part of something. You feel like somebody.” Lee said the idea came about when he saw the need to help men attending funerals after the May 14 tragedy in Tops. “This is a continuation of that return and service to the men in our community and making sure they have a suit for their daughters graduation or a highlight in their life,” said said Lee. The collaboration between St. Brian Clothiers, the Hispanic Heritage Council, Colvin Cleaners and the Buffalo Black Billion aimed to help the community dress for success. “Make sure you know when they’re going for that interview, if it’s an interview, or if it’s going to church, or if it’s just going to have a good time,” said Michael Norwood, Buffalo Black Billion. “Men want to look their best.” “I mean a young man who just left with a tie, an H&M suit, a brand new Ralph Lauren shirt with the tag and Stacey Adams shoes, for free,” Lee said. However, many who stopped at the Rev. Dr. Bennett Smith Family Life Center said they received more than new clothes. “There are so many negative things going on in the world right now,” 19-year-old Norman McCarter said. “So to be able to escape and have an event like this where we can get together, I think that’s really great and I think that keeps us busy.” “If we can have the opportunity to have a one-on-one with a person and catch them before they slip, for us, that’s our goal,” Lee said. “I feel blessed,” Folmar said. “I feel great. Surrounded by my fellow church members, encouragement, happiness, love, respect. It’s the best thing you can have.” The competition will be open again on Monday, December 19 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wkbw.com/news/local-news/buffalo-strong/a-free-mens-clothing-giveaway-is-helping-the-community-suit-up-for-the-holiday The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos