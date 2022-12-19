Rita Ora shows off her incredible figure in a tight black dress

She has never been shy about flaunting her breathtaking figure.

And Rita Ora once again showed off her amazing physique as she posed for a slew of sizzling Instagram snaps on Sunday.

The singer, 32, donned a figure-hugging black dress with a daring thigh-length slit detail and chic gloves attached to the sleeves.

Stunning: Rita Ora once again showed off her amazing physique as she posed for a slew of sizzling Instagram snaps on Sunday

Rita was accessorized with bold blue and pink rings, bracelets and a pair of silver drop earrings.

The Poison hitmaker styled her golden locks in loose waves with golden garlands weaved through.

She sported a tan makeup palette that accentuated her natural features, paired with a swipe of nude lipstick.

Incredible: The singer, 32, donned a figure-hugging black dress with a daring thigh-length slit detail and chic gloves attached to the sleeves

Stylish: Rita accessorized with bold blue and pink rings, bracelets and a pair of silver earrings.

Gorgeous: The Poison hitmaker styled her golden locks in loose waves with golden garlands weaved through

It comes after Rita gave fans a glimpse of her $7.5 million six-bedroom home in London’s Primrose Hill earlier this year while filming at Architectural Digest.

She bought the Victorian mansion – originally built in 1877 – last year and the property has since undergone extensive renovations to transform it into the home it is today.

The house also has a separate, light and airy living room, which features cream sofas, comfortable furniture, a twinkling chandelier and glass doors that open onto the garden.

Besides the living areas, the house has an impressive attic dressing room with a huge space dedicated to his wide range of shoes, lined baseball caps and clothes rails.

Stunning: This comes after Rita gave fans a glimpse of her home earlier this year while doing a filmed tour at Architectural Digest.

Living space: Rita’s house also has a separate, light and airy living room, which includes cream-coloured sofas, comfortable furniture, a sparkling chandelier and glass doors that open onto the garden.

Home: She bought the Victorian mansion – originally built in 1877 – last year and the property has since undergone extensive renovations to transform it into the home it is today

While its white bathroom is complete with monochrome tiled flooring and gold finishes.

The garden provides an oasis of tranquility away from the hustle and bustle of city life, with the outdoor space decorated with stone statues and water features alongside plenty of greenery.

The hitmaker previously explained that it was originally owned by an illustrator called Arthur Rackham – one of his favorite artists.

“He did all the artwork for Alice in Wonderland, Red Riding Hood, the house has a lot of energy, good energy – all the creative juice that I need and felt as soon as I walked in here,” she shared with Architectural Digest.