Adele Wear’s first look at Harris Reed for Nina Ricci – WWD





Harris Reed debuted her first look for Nina Ricci on none other than Adele. The singer wore a custom look from the new creative director onstage at her “Weekends With Adele” concert on Saturday night in Las Vegas. She wore an off-the-shoulder dress in black velvet, with voluminous circular sleeves in black tulle, with sequin polka dot embroidery and Swarovski crystals. The singer’s name was embroidered inside in scrolling pink script. “I am honored to dress someone who completely embodies, magnifies and shines with true femininity. Adele wears a hand embellished polka dot dress, polka dot being a strong archival brand code of Nina Ricci,” said Reed in an Instagram post. The dress is the first custom VIP look for the brand in five years. The 26-year-old was named Creative Director of the house in September and will make his debut at his first show during Paris Fashion Week in February. He promised “magnified femininity” to Nina Ricci, whom he teased on Saturday evening. He called Adele “eternally inspiring” and said the dress was a “little nod to what’s to come”. “It’s hard to put into words what this moment means to me. I often feel like the culmination of my life’s work has led me to this moment. I’m so proud and humbled to work with my amazing team Nina and everyone who has helped me get to this point,” he continued. Reed credited Adele and stylist Jamie Mizrahi for supporting her career from the start. “If you had told me when I was a freshman at CSM [Central Saint Martins] that I would dress Adele as artistic director of Nina Ricci, I could never have understood the path that brought me here. The experiences I’ve had, the opportunities I’ve had, all the hard work, the long days, the sleepless nights, and the tears of joy. The race was amazing and I can’t wait to see how it continues to unfold. The custom dress worn by Adele. Alva Galim / Courtesy Nina Ricci American-British Reed is the youngest designer to take the reins from Nina Ricci, and is known for her fluid semi-couture designs with bold, theatrical silhouettes before her appointment. Since graduating from Saint Martins in London in 2020, Reed has quickly established a reputation for his bold, theatrical silhouettes that play perfectly on stage. He has worked on sets and live performances with Sam Smith and Adam Lambert, and his designs have also been worn by Harry Styles and Lil Nas X. Adele on stage in the Harris Reed Nina Ricci dress. Courtesy of Nina Ricci

