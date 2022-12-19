Fashion
Steelers Run Game emphatically tramples the Panthers
CHARLOTTE-The Steelers’ rushing offense was the team’s main focus after the bye week, but they had a hiccup against a big Baltimore Ravens front in Week 14. With that in mind, they had to react d one way or another to defeat the Panthers, who had their own hasty attack. So how did they respond?
How about 45 carries for 156 yards and 3 touchdowns? It was an impressive performance for Pittsburgh, as Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren sliced up the Carolina team. But the icing on the cake was a dominating 21-play, 91-yard drive that ended with a stealth quarterback touchdown for Mitch Trubisky.
“So that’s one thing we said at half time was that we had to get out and start fast, Harris said. Because it’s one thing, sometimes we go out at halftime and start slow. So for us to take that long, we knew it would be a possession game because they run the ball and we run the ball. So in a possession game to take 11 minutes, I was telling everyone that this is how you throw the ball and eat the clock.
The offensive line was the unsung hero of it all. Behind a cohesive unit growing to create more lanes through play, Harris and Warren had plenty of room to run. After not having a semblance of a rushing offense in the first half of the season, the Steelers suddenly become one of the most feared units in the NFL when lined up against opposing teams.
“Coach T challenged the offensive line early in the week,” Dan Moore said. “We knew what kind of game we wanted it to be. We just went over there and executed. It was all 11 guys. Najee ran very well.
However, where this growth becomes even more essential is in the first and second tier. Pittsburgh has been productive in those situations, and it has made their practices much easier by staying ahead of the sticks. Going into the game, Pittsburgh was 30th in yards per play on first down, but that should go up after this game. For Mason Cole and the offensive line that became a priority throughout the week. And after passing, the Steelers converted 11 of 14 third downs of the day, a testament to those efforts.
“We talk all the time in our bedroom about being effective on the first down,” Cole said. “If we run the ball and we don’t get 3 yards, it’s 2nd and 8 or 2nd and 9, there’s a good chance we’ll run the ball again. If it is incomplete, we are in a difficult situation at this stage. We had a lot of games where we talked about being efficient on the first try. Some of those 3, 4, 5 yard runs make us looser.
Running backs cannot be ignored in this equation. Harris rushed for 11 rushing yards above expectation while Warren worked hard for 8 rushing yards above expectation. They were productive and Warren found the end zone for his first career score. It was no surprise that the running game was going full throttle when the offensive line and running backs were on the same page.
“We were all there to get a feel for each other’s game,” Warren said. “Being there, everyone was doing their job, not worrying about anything else. It was exactly what we wanted.”
If Pittsburgh’s plan was to run the ball as well as they did, they succeeded more brilliantly. They now return to the drawing board as they take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Eve in the Steelers’ key anniversary of the immaculate reception.
|
Sources
2/ https://steelersnow.com/pittsburgh-steelers-run-game-tramples-panthers-in-emphatic-fashion/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Recent Posts
- Steelers Run Game emphatically tramples the Panthers
- What to watch as Jan. 6 panel cites Trump’s ‘coup attempt’
- South Carolina football adds RB, TE commitments from transfer portal
- Stock futures flat after major averages post back-to-back weekly losses
- Threat against Rishi Sunak as British Prime Minister
- Braathen, the skier and fashion designer, wins the Alta Badia GS
- Google announces Matter on most Nest devices
- Ramiz Raja will soon be sacked as chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board
- Outrage sparked by critic of Istanbul mayor Erdogan found guilty of false charges
- Do not miss the gastronomy in these 5 cities, recommendation of President Joko Widodo!
- Star Entertainment dives into NSW government’s proposal to reform casino tax rates
- Taiwan stock market expected to open in the red