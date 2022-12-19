Steelers Run Game emphatically tramples the Panthers

CHARLOTTE-The Steelers’ rushing offense was the team’s main focus after the bye week, but they had a hiccup against a big Baltimore Ravens front in Week 14. With that in mind, they had to react d one way or another to defeat the Panthers, who had their own hasty attack. So how did they respond?

How about 45 carries for 156 yards and 3 touchdowns? It was an impressive performance for Pittsburgh, as Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren sliced ​​up the Carolina team. But the icing on the cake was a dominating 21-play, 91-yard drive that ended with a stealth quarterback touchdown for Mitch Trubisky.

“So that’s one thing we said at half time was that we had to get out and start fast, Harris said. Because it’s one thing, sometimes we go out at halftime and start slow. So for us to take that long, we knew it would be a possession game because they run the ball and we run the ball. So in a possession game to take 11 minutes, I was telling everyone that this is how you throw the ball and eat the clock.

The offensive line was the unsung hero of it all. Behind a cohesive unit growing to create more lanes through play, Harris and Warren had plenty of room to run. After not having a semblance of a rushing offense in the first half of the season, the Steelers suddenly become one of the most feared units in the NFL when lined up against opposing teams.

“Coach T challenged the offensive line early in the week,” Dan Moore said. “We knew what kind of game we wanted it to be. We just went over there and executed. It was all 11 guys. Najee ran very well.

However, where this growth becomes even more essential is in the first and second tier. Pittsburgh has been productive in those situations, and it has made their practices much easier by staying ahead of the sticks. Going into the game, Pittsburgh was 30th in yards per play on first down, but that should go up after this game. For Mason Cole and the offensive line that became a priority throughout the week. And after passing, the Steelers converted 11 of 14 third downs of the day, a testament to those efforts.

“We talk all the time in our bedroom about being effective on the first down,” Cole said. “If we run the ball and we don’t get 3 yards, it’s 2nd and 8 or 2nd and 9, there’s a good chance we’ll run the ball again. If it is incomplete, we are in a difficult situation at this stage. We had a lot of games where we talked about being efficient on the first try. Some of those 3, 4, 5 yard runs make us looser.

Running backs cannot be ignored in this equation. Harris rushed for 11 rushing yards above expectation while Warren worked hard for 8 rushing yards above expectation. They were productive and Warren found the end zone for his first career score. It was no surprise that the running game was going full throttle when the offensive line and running backs were on the same page.

“We were all there to get a feel for each other’s game,” Warren said. “Being there, everyone was doing their job, not worrying about anything else. It was exactly what we wanted.”

If Pittsburgh’s plan was to run the ball as well as they did, they succeeded more brilliantly. They now return to the drawing board as they take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Eve in the Steelers’ key anniversary of the immaculate reception.