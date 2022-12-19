Penn State Men’s Basketball: Nittany Lions cruise past Canisius 97-67





Photo by Mikey DeAngelis | forward state

Penn State men’s basketball used a 20-2 run to open the second half en route to an eventual 97-67 win over Canisius on Sunday afternoon at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Nittany Lions are now 8-3 this season with just two more games in the 2022 calendar year. Canisius played well enough in the first half, shooting 14 for 28 from the field, making five shots from beyond the arc. The Griffins would lead up to nine in the first half behind the hot-shot start, but Canisius’ 20-11 lead with 12:53 left in the first half would quickly evaporate as Penn State chased a 15-6 run to tie the game with 7:59 left in the half. All told, Penn State would respond to Canisius’ lead with a 31-16 run to close out the first half and take a 42-36 margin at the break. Forward Seth Lundy would leave the game in the first half with an injury but had 10 points and six rebounds in 13 minutes of play. Lundy would return to the bench in the second half wearing street clothes, but Coach Micah Shrewsberry was optimistic after the match that Lundy’s injury was not significant. Leading by six heading into the second half, Penn State opened the final 20 minutes of regulation with a 20-2 run in the opening 4:52 of the half to take a 64-38 early lead. of halftime. The Nittany Lions scored 52 points in the paint while shooting 13 for 22 from beyond the arc. Jalen Pickett led the way with 16 points and nine assists while transfer Andrew Funk went 5 for 6 from beyond the arc for 15 points. Kanye Clary added 10 points to his season total as 13 different Nittany Lions found the back of the basket on Sunday afternoon. Freshman big man Kebba Njie had a solid outing after some early struggles in the Big Ten game, racking up three dunks on the way to an eight-point, eight-rebound outing. Penn State finished the afternoon with just three turnovers and 22 assists. The Nittany Lions take on Quinnipiac on Thursday before facing Delaware State on Dec. 29 the following Thursday to complete the non-conference slate.

