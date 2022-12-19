FIFA World Cup 2022: Drama surrounds decision to dress Lionel Messi in traditional dress for trophy presentation





FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina win a thrilling final against France. Video / Sky Sport

Football fans and journalists around the world have been left baffled by Fifas’ decision to dress Lionel Messi in a black robe for the trophy presentation after Argentina beat France in a thrilling Champions League final. world Cup. Messi scored twice and succeeded on penalties as Argentina won their third World Cup title and first since 1986. When Messi went to collect the World Cup trophy as the winning captain at the end of the trophy presentation, he was dressed in an Arab robe known as Bisht by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir from Qatar. Fifa President Gianni Infantino was alongside the Emir as he presented the trophy to Messi. Advertising Advertise with NZME. Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani dons a coat on Argentina’s Lionel Messi. Photo/AP It meant the Messis Argentina shirt, which Adidas announced at the weekend was on sale worldwide, was covered up for the biggest moment in Argentine football in over 36 years. Something a little odd about Messi wearing Bisht, that black coat the Emir of Qatar dressed him in before lifting the World Cup, journalist Tariq Panja has written. Qatar want this to be their moment as much as Messis and the Argentines. Something a bit odd about Messi wearing Bisht, that black coat the Emir of Qatar dressed him in before lifting the World Cup. Qatar want this to be their moment as much as Messis and the Argentines. pic.twitter.com/S4Jk6zGRZv — tariq panja (@tariqpanja) December 18, 2022 Journalist Will Martin added: Having Messi wear this dress is absolutely sinister. Sums up everything that’s wrong with this World Cup. Advertising Advertise with NZME. I can’t believe Messi finally wins the World Cup and has to put on a dress to lift the trophy. You just don’t do that, wrote author Si Lloyd. Now was not the time for Qatar to cover Messis Argentina’s jersey with their own garment —Mark Ogden (@MarkOgden_) December 18, 2022 Fox Sports commentator Brenton Speed ​​has called for the ceremony to be redone, can they do the ceremony again now without giving the dress to Messi, for God’s sake! Argentina’s Lionel Messi holds up the trophy alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani after winning the World Cup final soccer match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar on Sunday 18th December. , 2022. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Football administrator and lawyer Nicola Palios says it was a bizarre idea to have Messi wear a black robe to lift the trophy. Ruins what should have been an iconic photo by making it look like a Harry Potter extra. Surely any player lifting the World Cup wants to do it under the colors of his country? Advertising Advertise with NZME. Messi has waited his whole life to lift the World Cup in Argentina’s blue and white stripes and when the time comes he’s draped in a black and gold coat — Oliver Young-Myles (@OMyles90) December 18, 2022 The coat on Messi. Dear me. Let the man lift the WC in his Argentinian ffs jersey —Craig Burley (@craigburley) December 18, 2022 Laurie Whitwell, a reporter for The Athletic, said the decision to dress Messi in the Arab robe was extremely forgiving. Qatar obviously wanted to be in the World Cup trophy photos, so put that black bisht on Messi, Whitwell wrote. But just made for a weird and useless look amidst a sea of ​​blue and white sports shirts. It should be a moment for the players, not the host. Lionel Messi wearing the black cape is called a ‘Beshth’. It is usually worn by victorious Arab warriors and the royal family. The Emir of Qatar returned the honor to Messi as a sign of respect for a true warrior. pic.twitter.com/ML69QhDfR7 — Semper Fi Messi (@SemperFiMessi) December 18, 2022 Messi quickly took the coat off after the presentation.

