Fashion
FIFA World Cup 2022: Drama surrounds decision to dress Lionel Messi in traditional dress for trophy presentation
FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina win a thrilling final against France. Video / Sky Sport
Football fans and journalists around the world have been left baffled by Fifas’ decision to dress Lionel Messi in a black robe for the trophy presentation after Argentina beat France in a thrilling Champions League final. world Cup.
Messi scored twice and succeeded on penalties as Argentina won their third World Cup title and first since 1986.
When Messi went to collect the World Cup trophy as the winning captain at the end of the trophy presentation, he was dressed in an Arab robe known as Bisht by Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir from Qatar. Fifa President Gianni Infantino was alongside the Emir as he presented the trophy to Messi.
It meant the Messis Argentina shirt, which Adidas announced at the weekend was on sale worldwide, was covered up for the biggest moment in Argentine football in over 36 years.
Something a little odd about Messi wearing Bisht, that black coat the Emir of Qatar dressed him in before lifting the World Cup, journalist Tariq Panja has written.
Qatar want this to be their moment as much as Messis and the Argentines.
Journalist Will Martin added: Having Messi wear this dress is absolutely sinister. Sums up everything that’s wrong with this World Cup.
I can’t believe Messi finally wins the World Cup and has to put on a dress to lift the trophy. You just don’t do that, wrote author Si Lloyd.
Fox Sports commentator Brenton Speed has called for the ceremony to be redone, can they do the ceremony again now without giving the dress to Messi, for God’s sake!
Football administrator and lawyer Nicola Palios says it was a bizarre idea to have Messi wear a black robe to lift the trophy.
Ruins what should have been an iconic photo by making it look like a Harry Potter extra.
Surely any player lifting the World Cup wants to do it under the colors of his country?
Laurie Whitwell, a reporter for The Athletic, said the decision to dress Messi in the Arab robe was extremely forgiving.
Qatar obviously wanted to be in the World Cup trophy photos, so put that black bisht on Messi, Whitwell wrote.
But just made for a weird and useless look amidst a sea of blue and white sports shirts. It should be a moment for the players, not the host.
Messi quickly took the coat off after the presentation.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nzherald.co.nz/sport/football-world-cup-2022-drama-surrounds-decision-to-dress-lionel-messi-in-traditional-robe-for-trophy-presentation/GZOXHJU2L5EBLHH6ZTRBRCAAHE/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Top 100 Asian Google Searches of 2022 Scream Bollywood Nepo Kids
- FIFA World Cup 2022: Drama surrounds decision to dress Lionel Messi in traditional dress for trophy presentation
- The Jan. 6 committee is expected to recommend criminal prosecution for the Capitol riots. Here’s what Trump could face
- Tennis: Tennis-No ‘evolving way’ for Venus as American gets Australian Open wild card
- Will the headwinds facing China force Xi to rethink his plans to take Taiwan?
- A major winter storm is expected to hit much of the United States before Christmas | Weather in the United States
- Producer and actor Shantanu Bhamares releases upcoming Bollywood pop album Baby De Ek Chance
- World earthquake report for Sunday, December 18, 2022
- BAE Systems set to hire 1,416 new apprentices and graduates in the North West
- Raiders win in spectacular fashion, beat Patriots 30-24
- 2023 Michigan commits Adam Samaha, Semaj Morgan excels in US Army Bowl
- Millions of Argentina’s Indian fans rejoice: PM Modi after FIFA World Cup final