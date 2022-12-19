Fashion
Ellis scores 28 points, leads USC over No. 19 Auburn 74-71
LOS ANGELES (AP) After a few narrow losses in the Bahamas last month, Southern California was looking for a win and a boost of confidence.
The Trojans had a big one on Sunday, beating 19th-ranked Auburn 74-71 for their fifth straight win.
USC (9-3) lost in overtime to Tennessee and by five points to Wisconsin in the Bahamas event on Thanksgiving. With just one game left before resuming Pac-12 play, the Trojans wanted to make a statement.
Our team has improved tremendously since the Bahamas,” said USC coach Andy Enfield. This is by far our biggest win of the year. We have a young, developing team and it has shown that we can compete.
boogie ellis scored a career-high 28 points and the trojans forced 14 of Auburn’s season-high 23 turnovers in the second half of the teams’ first meeting since 1977. USC scored 23 points on errors for the Tigers.
He was physical, he was quick, Enfield said of Ellis. He played his best game of the year.
Neither team led by more than six points in the second half. USC made nine of 12 free throws in the final four minutes.
The Trojans led 71-65 with 13 seconds left when Auburn made a point. Chris Moore and KD Johnson combined to make four straight free throws that cut the Tigers’ deficit to two points.
Ellis was fouled after catching an incoming pass. He sank the first free throw but missed the second, leaving USC clinging to a 72-69 lead.
Johnson was fouled and did both to leave the Tigers trailing 72-71.
Ellis was again fouled with two seconds left, and this time he did both. Johnson missed a potential 3-point draw at the buzzer.
I’m at my best when I’m aggressive to go for the paint and get my teammates,” Ellis said. We were at our best when our guards were flying, taking command. We attacked them.
by John Broome led the Tigers (9-2) with 16 points and fouled out with seven seconds left.
Ellis extended USC’s lead to 69-63 with four straight points. Auburn Tre Donaldson made two of three free throws before Tre White offered a big block from Donaldson.
Donaldson missed a 3-pointer before committing a foul with 13 seconds left. He finished with 12 points. Broome fouled Kobe Johnson for the rebound and Johnson did both to keep USC ahead 71-65.
Joshua Morgan and Johnson added 10 points each for the Trojans. Johnson made all six of his free throws, including four in the final minutes, and had six interceptions.
We executed well,” Johnson said. We knew it would be a very physical game and we had to match their physicality.
Trailing by eight, the Tigers outscored USC 14-2, including back-to-back baskets on Trojan turnovers, to lead 39-35 at halftime. Broome and Donaldson hit back-to-back runs in the push.
Making the schools’ first trip to California since 2018, the Tigers were supported by a small but boisterous cheer squad. They waved pom poms, chanted War Eagle and a few shirtless male fans wore orange and blue body paint.
Johnson, whose 43-game streak ended Wednesday against Georgia State, finished with six points. He was 0 for 5 from the floor but made 6 of 7 free throws. Wendell Green Jr., who suffered an ankle injury earlier in the week, had two points.
BIG PICTURE
Auburn: The Tigers suffered just their second loss of the season and still have one non-league game before opening SEC play Dec. 28 at home against Florida.
USC: The Trojans picked up a big win over another Power Five school that led them 4-0 this month.
NEXT
Auburn: Ends its West Coast trip in Washington on Wednesday.
USC: Plays Colorado State on Wednesday at the Jerry Colangelo Classic in Phoenix.
AP College Basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/ AP_Top25
