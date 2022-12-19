Messi’s new cape, Mbappe in no mood to strike a pose

Argentina are world champions. Lionel Messi is world champion.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup is over, with Argentina beating France 4-2 on penalties after one of the all-time great finals ended 3-3 after 120 minutes.

It was a memorable day for Argentines all over the world.

This is day 29 of the Stats Perform log, bringing the tournament to a close.

Messi’s fashion statement

Lionel Messi is finally the winner of the World Cup, lifting the trophy after a frankly ridiculous final at the Lusail stadium on Sunday.

And he picked it up in a curious way.

After going on stage to collect the award, the Emir of Qatar presented him with a bisht, a cape-like garment.

Traditional men’s clothing in the Arab world, the emir was clearly keen to put a Qatari stamp on the celebrations.

Has a World Cup-winning captain ever donned clothes donated by the host nation at a trophy ceremony? We can’t think of any!

Messi

Forlorn Mbappe gets sympathy

It was pretty tough to watch as Kylian Mbappe rode to collect his Golden Boot award on stage before Argentina were handed their trophy.

Despite scoring a hat-trick to claim the award ahead of Messi, Mbappe had just suffered arguably the most heartbreaking defeat of his career.

And yet he was forced to accept the award on the spot, and pose for pictures, suffice it to say he wore the emptiest of expressions, and who could blame him?

It just seemed pointless to put her through what ended up feeling like a humiliation.

Mbappe

The show before the show

Just as there was an opening ceremony before the first game last month (it’s been a while now…), the organizers held a closing ceremony before the final.

A much shorter affair compared to the opener, between 10 and 15 minutes, it was essentially an elaborate performance of the official songs from the soundtrack.

Anyone who has been to Qatar in the last month will know them very well, perhaps to the point of not wanting to hear them again for a while.

The story continues

The show ended with a brief launch of fireworks from the stadium roof.

Lusail

The air show before the show before the show

Almost everything in Qatar is flashy and over the top, so perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised that the tournament organizers were keen to elaborate before the game.

An air show was staged around the Lusail stadium a few hours before kick-off: a squadron of planes flew over and around the stadium, followed by colored trails in the sky.

It might have been nice if the stadium staff had warned the media in advance instead of being scared when the jets exploded over the media center…