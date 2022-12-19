Fashion
Messi’s new cape, Mbappe in no mood to strike a pose
Argentina are world champions. Lionel Messi is world champion.
The Qatar 2022 World Cup is over, with Argentina beating France 4-2 on penalties after one of the all-time great finals ended 3-3 after 120 minutes.
It was a memorable day for Argentines all over the world.
This is day 29 of the Stats Perform log, bringing the tournament to a close.
Messi’s fashion statement
Lionel Messi is finally the winner of the World Cup, lifting the trophy after a frankly ridiculous final at the Lusail stadium on Sunday.
And he picked it up in a curious way.
After going on stage to collect the award, the Emir of Qatar presented him with a bisht, a cape-like garment.
Traditional men’s clothing in the Arab world, the emir was clearly keen to put a Qatari stamp on the celebrations.
Has a World Cup-winning captain ever donned clothes donated by the host nation at a trophy ceremony? We can’t think of any!
Forlorn Mbappe gets sympathy
It was pretty tough to watch as Kylian Mbappe rode to collect his Golden Boot award on stage before Argentina were handed their trophy.
Despite scoring a hat-trick to claim the award ahead of Messi, Mbappe had just suffered arguably the most heartbreaking defeat of his career.
And yet he was forced to accept the award on the spot, and pose for pictures, suffice it to say he wore the emptiest of expressions, and who could blame him?
It just seemed pointless to put her through what ended up feeling like a humiliation.
The show before the show
Just as there was an opening ceremony before the first game last month (it’s been a while now…), the organizers held a closing ceremony before the final.
A much shorter affair compared to the opener, between 10 and 15 minutes, it was essentially an elaborate performance of the official songs from the soundtrack.
Anyone who has been to Qatar in the last month will know them very well, perhaps to the point of not wanting to hear them again for a while.
The show ended with a brief launch of fireworks from the stadium roof.
The air show before the show before the show
Almost everything in Qatar is flashy and over the top, so perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised that the tournament organizers were keen to elaborate before the game.
An air show was staged around the Lusail stadium a few hours before kick-off: a squadron of planes flew over and around the stadium, followed by colored trails in the sky.
It might have been nice if the stadium staff had warned the media in advance instead of being scared when the jets exploded over the media center…
|
Sources
2/ https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/world-cup-2022-diary-messis-202510875.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Messi’s new cape, Mbappe in no mood to strike a pose
- Hollywood Tower Collapses in Babylon – THE MERCURY
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates new IIM Shillong campus
- UK set to rule on plan to deport migrants to Rwanda
- Pathaan row: Other recent Bollywood films targeted by the boycott squad and why
- LeBron James, NBA players react to Lionel Messi, Argentina win World Cup title
- 3 transfer OL trending to the Plains
- ‘Big Bang Theory’ star Kaley Cuoco takes center stage in the sexiest V-neck dress
- FIFA World Cup final between France and Argentina underway in Qatar
- National Defense Day, momentum to stand up and defend the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia
- Flea dilemma will save valuable time in Beijing
- The American public was not warned that monkeys imported from Cambodia carried deadly pathogens | American News