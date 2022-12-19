Best Fashion Brands, Designers, IT Items of 2022

After the WFH-ready sweatshirts and slides of 2020 and 2021, the world turned to more colors, patterns and silhouettes in 2022, using fashion as a way to feel somewhat normal in a turbulent world. .

We’re back with the latest installment of our Hypebae Best year-end series, where we recap some of the biggest fashion moments this year, according to our editors. Miu Miu was undeniably one of the hottest brands of the year thanks to the rise of balletcore and ultra-mini trends, as was Jacquemus with its fashionable Nike collaboration. Surrealism was a key theme in Jonathan Anderson’s collections for Loewe, while Glenn Martens continued to break fashion norms at Diesel and Telfar rolled out successful collaborations with Eastpak and Moose Knuckles.

We also spotlight five up-and-coming names in fashion, including Meowth, Beate Karlsson and A. Roege Hove, who have had moments of buzz on social media, on the streets and on the catwalks. When it comes to It fashion items, our outfits throughout the year wouldn’t have been complete without accessories like the viral 1DR handbag, Apple AirPods Max headphones or the Miu Miu set.

Keep scrolling to see the year’s top fashion brands, designers and IT items, and stay tuned for more from our Hypebae Best 2022 roundups in shoes, sex and dating, music and the movie theater.

BRANDS

Diesel





Glenn Martens has revived Diesel as one of today’s hottest brands since being named Creative Director in 2020. Throughout his time at the label, the designer has created several viral moments, including the constantly sold-out 1DR handbag as well as an inflatable Guinness-breaking world record at its Spring/Summer 2023 show. The brand has also made its presentation open to the public in a bid to make fashion more accessible, while launching unexpected collaborations with brands like LELO on sex toys.

Jacquemus





2022 has been a big year for Simon Porte Jacquemus. Apart from his beautiful starry wedding which took place in Provence, the designer gave birth to many unforgettable fashion moments. He kicked off the year by opening a new 24-hour pop-up in Milan while bringing the fashion crowd to Hawaii to showcase his off-schedule “Le Splash” collection. He then announced his rumored Nike collaboration consisting of co-branded apparel and Air Humara sneakers, which made their runway debut at the Fall/Winter 2022 “Le Papier” presentation. For the first time since its launch, Jacquemus has ceded its role as CEO to focus on designing the collections, while opening the brand’s very first boutique in Paris. The cult label ended a year strong with its SS23 “Le Raphia” fashion show.

Loewe





Surreal clothes and shoes were a Loewe mainstay in 2022. Jonathan Anderson created viral pieces for the house, including crushed balloons (endorsed by Emma Corrin, Kendall Jenner and more) and lip-shaped bustiers on dresses. The brand has also partnered with On to create performance-focused apparel and sneakers while launching campaigns featuring Kaia Gerber, K-pop star HyunA and more. For SS23, Anderson grew real weed on shoes and coats, and launched trendy accessories like puffy sunglasses. In September, the designer showcased everything on the catwalk, from pixelated t-shirts tothe fleur-de-lis dress – pieces spotted in several fashion editorials throughout the season.

miu miu





Thanks to its ultra-mini skirts and viral low-rise ballet flats, Miu Miu was the hottest brand of 2022. The label saw a 49% increase in searches over the previous year, as the reported Lyst. Along with its coveted fashion pieces, the house presented much-talked-about runway collections, including the SS23 edition which featured Emily Ratajkowski, FKA twigs and Bella Hadid on the catwalk. Celebrities such as Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney also wore the brand as Rihanna kissed her baby bump.

Telfar





After a successful 2021, Telfar continued to roll out new colors of its iconic shopping bags while diversifying its catalog with new styles like the Round Circle Bag. While releasing collabs with Eastpak and Moose Knuckles, the label broke the internet with a major online Rainbow Sale and announced it would be opening a new flagship store in New York.

OUTDOOR CREATORS

A. Roege Hove





A. Roege Hove is a knitwear brand based in Copenhagen. Founded and run by Royal Danish Academy graduate Amalie Rge Hove, the brand is loved for its form-fitting designs with semi-sheer details. As well as showcasing size-inclusive looks throughout the year, A. Roege Hove has been announced as one of eight finalists for the 2023 International Woolmark Prize.

Beate Karlsson/AVAVAV





Swedish designer Beate Karlsson scored several highlights this year, including a viral show at Milan Fashion Week where every model fell on the catwalk. The creative, who created “wearable buttockslast year, drew attention for her exaggerated furry boots and “ugly monster shoes,” which she pointed out later that year during a personal exhibition in Stockholm. bjrk and Doja Cat were just a few of the famous fans who wore Karlsson’s designs.

Meow





Having become the It girl brand of the year, Miaou gained a lot of popularity this year thanks to Maddy’s blue dress inEuphoria Season 2 while continuing to roll out Gen Z-loved corsets and miniskirts. In addition to its cult designs, the brand continued to push for inclusivity by launching a size-inclusive collection in collaboration with Paloma Elsesser. The brand ushered in a new era with its debut at Paris Fashion Week.

Ottolinger





From suspender pieces to motocross jackets, Ottolinger was at the forefront of some of the hottest fashion trends of the year. Designers Christa Bsch and Cosima Gadient have fully embraced the rise of “ugly-chic” style, showcasing chunky outerwear, deconstructed knits and more for their FW22 collection. With futuristic catwalks, as well as its influencers and celebrity favorite denim pieces, the brand has established itself as one of today’s most exciting brands focused on the digital world (the brand presented its collection FW22 in an Esports arena). For the fall season, Ottolinger has also teamed up with Camper on a footwear collaboration.

Paloma Wool





After making her catwalk debut last year, Barcelona-based Paloma Wool has focused on global expansion this year. The cult fashion label launched a “World Tour” series in Paris to showcase its collection to fans around the world, followed by pop-ups in San Francisco and New York.

FASHION ITEMS

Apple AirPods Max Headphones





These aren’t your typical fashion accessories like a handbag, sunglasses, or belt, but they’ve surely been seen in countless fits this year. Apple’s AirPods Max earphones featured in nearly every fit photo from influencers to the point where people seemed less interested in their functions and more in the look they served. Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid and Kylie Jenner were just a few of the headphones-wearing celebs, accessorized with caps, sunglasses, Y2K-inspired cuts and more.

Diesel Bag 1DR





The 1DR was one of the most coveted handbags of 2022. As noted by Lyst, the handbag – which exploded thanks to Glenn Martens’ revival of Diesel – skyrocketed in searches for 317 % after girls like Megan Thee Stallion and Julia Fox were seen. wear the accessory. Aside from its “D” logo and convenient shape, the 1DR has been popular for its price tag ranging from US$325 to US$550, making it relatively affordable compared to styles such as the Balenciaga Le Cagole. With the style’s continued popularity, the 1DR continues to roll out in a variety of iterations ranging from metallic finishes to embellished and frayed versions.

The exposed thong





Yes, another Y2K look that has served throughout 2022 – the exposed thong. Returning to the days of Tom Ford at Gucci when he presented a double thong on the catwalk for Spring/Summer 1997, the trend returned with stars like Kim Kardashian wearing Matthew M. Williams’ design for Givenchy. While low rise pants and skirts reigned supreme, the exposed thong became the perfect fashion accessory.

The Miu Miu set





Love it or hate it, the Miu Miu set was one of many 2022-inspired looks that dominated 2022. After debuting in October 2021 on the Spring/Summer 2022 edition of the Paris Fashion Week, the ultra-cropped, ultra-low top, mini skirts and pants have made their way onto our social media feeds, thanks to celebrity style moments, campaigns, Halloween costumes and many others. After the SS22 show, Miuccia Prada followed up with more looks in its Fall/Winter 2022 presentation, which was later accompanied by a campaign featuring Emily Ratajkowski. The hipster trend, combined with the rise of balletcore, made Miu Miu one of the hottest brands of the year.

Prada Cleo bag





Raf Simons brought back the cult Cleo bag for his debut Prada collection in 2020 and it’s been one of the Italian house’s best-sellers ever since. Originally released in the 1990s, the handbag has appeared in a variety of styles, including airbrushed iterations and all-crystal embellished designs.