Braathen, the skier and fashion designer, wins the Alta Badia GS – KX NEWS





LA VILLA, Italy (AP) Lucas Braathen might just be the type of personality skiing needs to join Marco Odermatt among the younger generation taking up the sport. The 22-year-old Norwegian, with a Brazilian mother and fashion enthusiast – he has a line of jewelry for sale – showed off his skills on the slopes by winning one of the biggest giant slalom races of the World Cup season in Alta Badia on Sunday. It was a second straight win for Braathen, who won a slalom last weekend in Val d’Isere, France. “Winning is like a drug, you just need more,” Braathen said. “So I just tried everything I could to get that experience back and what a privilege to be able to feel it again already.” Braathen rose from third place after the opening round to finish 0.02 seconds ahead of Norwegian teammate Henrik Kristoffersen on the Gran Risa course. Odermatt, the Olympic champion, defending overall World Cup champion and current overall leader, recovered from a disappointing ninth in the opening run to sit third, down 0.10. When it was over, Braathen looked like a boxer as he unleashed a series of punches in celebration. Then, during the podium celebration, when he took off his gloves, Braathen revealed that his fingernails were painted black except for one finger which had a yellow design. Only two other active male skiers have won a slalom and giant slalom World Cup in the same season: Kristoffersen and former overall champion Alexis Pinturault. “It’s amazing. Growing up watching Alta Badia as a kid, it’s one of the favorites. It’s arguably the coolest giant slalom track in the world,” Braathen said. to think I’m victorious here, it’s unbelievable, I’ll remember this day forever. It was Braathen’s fourth career win. His first came in the season-opening giant slalom in Solden, Austria two seasons ago. But a serious knee injury later in the season set him back and forced him to miss the 2021 world championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo. Now Braathen is back on track and looming as a medal threat in two races at this season’s world championships in Courchevel and Meribel, France in February. Odermatt, who won the first two giant slaloms this season, extended his overall lead over Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who did not complete his first run, to 171 points. Braathen moved up to third place overall, albeit 381 points behind Odermatt. Pinturault was fourth and first moto leader Zan Kranjec was fifth. The surprise of the day went to Andorran skier Joan Verdu, who achieved a career best 12th place with the second fastest descent. America’s top GS skiers River Radamus and Tommy Ford both struggled in the first run. Radamus, who finished fourth at the Beijing Olympics, fell to his left hip high and did not finish. Ford also lost control and had to check his skis to get through the next gate, eventually crossing almost 5 seconds behind. Another GS is scheduled for the Gran Risa on Monday. — More AP Skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

