Fashion
Heidi Klum turns heads in risque mini dress in star-studded party photos
Ahad Sanwari
America’s Got Talent star Heidi Klum turned heads in a white mini dress as she stepped out with hubby Tom Kaulitz at a star-studded Christmas party
Heidi Klum clearly had the time of his life as she and husband Tom Kaulitz attended a Christmas party hosted by Kathy Hilton at his grand Los Angeles mansion over the weekend.
Not only was the celebration a great way for the two to enjoy a date night and catch up with friends, but it also gave Heidi a chance to show off her supreme sense of style.
VIDEO: Heidi Klum dazzles in her plunging dress
The model showed off her infinitely toned legs on occasion in a white mini dress with chain link straps connecting the deeply bared neckline.
Featuring an asymmetrical hemline and ruched design, it definitely erred on the snowy white side of the party, which Heidi paired with a top knot and beige feathered coat.
The two weren’t the only stars there, however, aside from girls Paris and Nicky, others making appearances were Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Paula Abdul.
It was a few days before the party, however, that the America’s Got Talent judge simply stunned fans with her red carpet ensemble.
Heidi looked sensational in her white dress at Kathy Hilton’s Christmas party
Heidi definitely left little to the imagination when she stepped out in a daring sheer dress for the Los Angeles premiere of Avatar: The Way of the Water On Monday.
It featured romantic ruffles in a shade of gray that mimicked the effect of mist on water, definitely night-themed, a daring thigh-high slit that exposed her endless legs, and a delicately pleated train.
She paired her dramatic dress with a pair of skyscraper heels, diamond earrings and wore her blonde hair in a slicked back style, once again to set a theme for the watery movie.
The model definitely turned a lot of heads in her see-through smoke dress
Heidi was joined by her husband Tom, who she got married in italy in 2019. The Tokio Hotel musician complemented his wife in a silver suit with a matching shirt underneath.
