Three menswear influencers to follow on TikTok – WWD

Fashion has been one of the mainstays of TikTok that has contributed to the immense popularity of the social media platform, and recently, male style videos have become one of the most popular categories.

Men’s style is an ever-growing topic on TikTok, with #mensfashion garnering 10.8 billion views. This growth can be attributed to the growing number of content creators using the platform to offer style tips, tutorials, and guides for specific occasions or types of clothing.

Julian Carter, Nolan White and Parker York Smith are three menswear influencers who stand out on the platform for their content, taking a personal approach to their videos that are both educational and entertaining. Influencers also infuse their experience into their content, like Carter, who turns to his work as an engineer to educate his followers about different materials and how light reflects off different fabrics.

Here, the three influencers share insights into their content strategies and why they think TikTok is the best platform for male-style content.

Julian Carter @julian.c

Julian Carter

Julian Carter has taken a different approach to creating menswear content on TikTok, mixing his engineering background with his love for DIY projects and punk-inspired fashion.

“I’ve been in fashion for a long time, so [my style] is a mix of what I’ve seen in the past and a mix of all the different trends that I found interesting,” the 25-year-old content creator said. “Right now it’s really focused on a lot of Japanese brands. It is influenced by deconstructed, punk-like, DIY looks and a lot of it is also based on functionality.

Carter, who works full-time as an engineer in Huntsville, Alabama, began posting her fashion content on TikTok in 2020 and has grown her platform to over 310,000 followers. He took an interest in the DIY fashion tutorials people were posting during quarantine and saw that there was a white space to offer the same type of content, but geared towards men’s style.

He has maintained this strategy for the past two years, with most of his videos focusing on thrift or sewing projects. Carter also infuses his engineering background into his content, creating educational videos that provide insight into how materials like Velcro or retroreflectors work.

Carter explained that he previously posted his fashion content on fashion forums and Instagram, but now prefers TikTok because it’s a more organic and authentic way to share his style.

“My problem with Instagram is that you don’t see as much behind the scenes of how the outfit actually works, because sometimes in a photo you can hide a lot, but a video you can’t,” a- he declared. “You can learn a lot from a video. I think that’s one of the reasons why people love [my content] a lot because you can see how this thing is put together or how I wear it compared to a photo.

Carter’s content has caught the eye of some major companies who have approached him for branding deals. The content creator has worked with Depop, eBay, Grailed, Vans, Banana Republic, Walmart and others.

Nolan White @nolandanielwhite

Nolan White

Nolan White started posting his fashion content on TikTok as a way to creatively push himself with his style in January 2021, and eventually built a following of over 184,000 people who look to him for advice on fashion, grooming and lifestyle.

“I place a lot of emphasis on edgy fashion and building a wardrobe as a long-term project, as opposed to a one-off, done project or something to do real quick,” said said the 21-year-old Montreal content. Creator. “I think that resonates with people. I always approach videos, how could I, as someone who may be unsure of their style or feel like they don’t have something, how can I help these people find something in which they will be comfortable and in which they will be able to express themselves.

White still posts her own outfits on her platform, but also offers style recommendations and answers questions from her followers. This includes everything from a roundup of vintage watches and fall outfit ideas to a review of a windbreaker jacket or small fashion boutiques in the Montreal area. It also features content on men’s grooming, fragrances, lifestyle, and home decor.

The content creator recently turned to styling guides for its subscribers, whether it’s a giveaway guide or a tutorial on how to style certain color palettes. Through his content, White has partnered with brands like eBay, Grailed, Boy Smells, Hodinkee and others.

“I always act on the principle of ‘is this something I want to see?'” he said of his content strategy. “That’s a big reason why I started doing more informative stuff. I felt like there wasn’t enough content at the time to talk about the things I liked, so I thought, ‘Would I like to stumble upon this video?’ On top of that I usually start from what people ask for and figured if I could bring value to people and get them to watch a video all the way through then I’m adding value and that gives a goal.

Parker York Smith @parkeryorksmith

Parker York Smith

Parker York Smith has been creating menswear content since 2015, first posting to blogs and Instagram before moving to TikTok at the start of the pandemic. The 36-year-old Los Angeles-based influencer quickly saw white space on TikTok for informative, masculine-style videos and pivoted her content strategy accordingly.

“I practically created a whole new approach with TikTok because it was really nice to answer people’s questions directly,” he said. “When I started, there didn’t really seem to be any specialized guys doing this. Being able to see literally 20 people asking a similar version of the same question gave me an idea that, OK, this is something thing that a good majority of people are interested in so let’s make a video about it and then figure out how to turn it into a bit of history I’m really trying to inject myself into things a bit so I think I’ve kind of reinvented my presentation style for TikTok.

Smith posts an array of informative menswear content, from videos on how to style a cardigan or turtleneck to outfit ideas for a date or movie night. He explained that his content focused on wedding attire has become one of his most popular videos. Smith has created videos focused on traditional wedding attire, but also offers more creative styling options, like how to style an emerald green or burgundy suit for a wedding. Smith’s content has helped him grow his TikTok following to nearly 950,000 followers.

“Surprisingly, I’ve never been a suit and tie person. It was never my [style] approach on Instagram,” Smith said of her content. “However, these videos have been my bread and butter on TikTok – mostly content directly related to marriage. Teaching people how to dress for their own weddings or when attending different types of weddings with all the different crazy themes people are using these days.

Smith’s educational content has helped him land several brand deals over the years, including brands like Abercrombie & Fitch, Dockers, Lucky Brand, American Crew, and YSL Beauty. The influencer was also selected by Express to appear in the brand’s holiday campaign.