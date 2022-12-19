Fashion
Brighton and Howell town centers offer Christmas shopping options
Elaine Kuehnl says she usually does all her Las Vegas Christmas shopping at a country-western department store.
This year, the Howell resident had just a few things left to buy before the holidays, so she hit the shops in Brighton town
On Wednesday, she scoured stores, including Artisan’s Bench, 307 W. Main St., which sells artwork, jewelry and other items, looking for stocking stuffers.
“Don’t look for anything special when you walk into a store, it’s going to knock your heart out,” she said of the key to finding things to fill stockings.
Area residents looking for last-minute gifts can find plenty of choice at local shops in Brighton town center and Howell, including clothing, beauty products, shoes and even homewares. used/vintage.
“This week before Christmas is the critical moment,” said Toni Reese of Running Lab. “Main Street in Brighton is going to see a lot of impressive commercial traffic in the shops.”
Here are a few places in these downtowns that offer unique holiday gifts:
Shop new at Brass and Oak in Brighton
Located at 427 W. Main St. in Brighton, the new boutique offers a variety of clothing options for women and children. They have a variety of lifestyle clothes for women as well as home decor like wall prints and baby clothes like onesies, swaddles, and hats.
Brass and Oak soft-launched their store on Saturday, November 26.
Shop sustainable at Grace and Whimsy in Brighton
Owner Michelle Roy said she has always had a passion for sustainability. At her thrift store, 209 W. Main St., Suite 105, shoppers can find items like handbags made from men’s ties or vintage clothing. They also sell jewelry and tea saucers that can be used as jewelry or soap dishes.
“He reuses it and keeps it out of landfills and it’s a very unique gift,” Roy said.
Shop at Oh My Lolli in Brighton
Keith Karp works at Oh My Lolli, 421 Mill Pond Lane in Brighton. On Wednesday, he was packing lollipops during one of their busiest weeks of the year.
“I like to say we’re stocking stuffer headquarters,” he said.
Oh My Lolli sells a variety of sweets like salt water taffy, lollipops and other sweets. Karp said the candies are free of allergens such as nuts, dairy, soy, gluten and shellfish.
Shop eclecticly at Carriage House Designs in Howell
With fake snow, big fake candies, a spinning nutcracker and lots of sparkles, the storefront at Carriage House Designs, 119 N. Michigan Ave. at Howell, stands out.
Customers can find an assortment of gifts including tea sets, toys, tea towels, jewelry, wall prints and more.
Shop vintage at Like Mother Like Daughter in Howell
Mother Jada Wester and daughter Jordan Wester own Like Mother Like Daughter, 122 N. State St. in Howell.
“We track down and find things on local farms, old buildings,” Jada Wester said. The shop sells, among other things, homemade ornaments and period architectural pieces.
Shop holistically at Kokopelli’s Korner in Howell
Kokopelli’s Korner, 120 W. Grand River Road in Howell, offers a variety of spiritual gifts. They have jewelry, crystals, candles, teas, salt lamps and angels.
“We have great things for last minute buyers,” said owner Cathy Boaz.
Hit the road at the Running Lab
Running Lab, 409 W. Main St. in downtown Brighton, is an official partner of the Detroit Marathon and enables runners to meet a variety of needs.
The store offers a variety of clothing for runners, as well as high-visibility vests, sunglasses, lights, watches and other fitness equipment. And, of course, they have a full line of running shoes.
Sophia Lada is a journalist at the Livingston Daily. Contact [email protected] or 517-377-1065. Follow her on Twitter @sophia_lada.
