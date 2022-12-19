Nora Fatehi dazzles in a black sequin dress at the FIFA closing ceremony | fashion trends





As the FIFA World Cup ends with a remarkable match, we can’t help but rejoice in Nora’s stunning performances and glamorous looks. The actress has made her fans proud as she has notable events at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. For the Moroccan beauty, the closing ceremony was nothing short of a glamorous event. We can’t take our eyes off the actress as she’s decked out in a black bodycon dress. His video and photos of the World Cup final went viral, setting the internet ablaze. Nora Fatehi put on an electrifying live performance while wearing a gorgeous sequin dress. Nora is a real fashionista, that goes without saying. The star shared images of her glamorous look and had her followers drooling. (Also read: 2022 FIFA World Cup: Nora Fatehi performs in this larger than life ensemble ) Nora, for the performance on the final day of the FIFA World Cup, held at Al Bidda Park in Doha, opted for a stunning glamorous black bodycon dress from the shelves of Dubai-based brand Michael Cinco . The outfit was adorned with silver resham threads adding to the sequin details, silver embellishments all over and tassels at the bottom of her dress. To further enhance the striking features of the dress, it also included a turtleneck and long sleeves that reached her palms to add punch to the look. The actress paired the dress with matching black stockings to show off her toned legs. In terms of accessories, she kept the look minimal and opted for a pair of black studs and black YSL sequin work stilettos which perfectly elevate her all-black look. Styled by fashion stylist Aastha Sharma, Nora wore her hair open in wavy curls with a side part. Assisted by makeup artist Marianna Mukuchyan, Nora adorned nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-laden lashes, drawn brows, contoured cheeks with a tint of blush and a shade of rouge nude pink lipstick. Nora opted for a stunning, glamorous black bodycon dress from the shelves of Dubai-based brand, Michael Cinco.((Instagram/@norafatehi)) Speaking about being part of the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the anthem Light The Sky, Nora previously penned an emotional note. She shared, “That moment when you hear your voice at the @fifaworldcup world cup stadium (face holding back tears and smiling face with heart-shaped red-eye emojis) was so surreal! Her milestones like This one are totally worth it. I’ve always imagined moments like this, I’m just a dreamer who craves to bring those dreams to life! From an ordinary shmagular girl in the neighborhood to this! Believe in yourself guys, never let anyone tell you, you can’t! Your dreams are never too big! Many laughed at me at first but here we are!! And that’s just the beginning,” she added. What do you think of Nora’s outfit? Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/lifestyle/fashion/nora-fatehi-gave-electrifying-performance-in-a-dazzling-bodycon-dress-at-the-fifa-world-cup-2022-closing-ceremony-101671426245756.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos