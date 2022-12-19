SURGING UT MARTIN MEN’S BASKETBALL SQUAD LOOKS TO TIE RECORD FOR BEST HOME START IN LAST NON-CONFERENCE SHOWDOWN AGAINST CROWLEY’S RIDGE





MARTIN, Tenn. The rising University of Tennessee men’s basketball team at Martin completes its non-conference roster with a home game against Crowley’s Ridge on Monday, Dec. 19. Tipoff at the Kathleen and Tom Elam Center is scheduled for 6 p.m. on ESPN+. The Skyhawks (7-5) are a perfect 6-0 inside the Elam Center in 2022-23 and with a win over the Pioneers, UT Martin would tie the most home wins on the schedule to start a season in the division. I of the NCAA (since 1992). The 2002-03 and 2001-02 Skyhawk teams also started their seasons with seven straight wins. A win over Crowley’s Ridge would also tie the program’s win total from last season. UT Martin enters this contest on a three-fight winning streak. Not only are the Skyhawks winning, they’re doing it in dominant fashion. UT Martin led for 119:02 over 125 minutes during that hot streak – holding a 95.2% clock-time advantage in the past three contests. The Skyhawks led by a whopping 19 points as they cruised to a 75-67 win at Bowling Green on Saturday. The bottom trio of Jordan Sear (18 points, five rebounds, team best four assists and three steals), Desmond Williams (season best 15 out of five 3-pointers) and K.J. Simon (12 points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocks) each scored in double figures for UT Martin. This is the Skyhawks’ second all-time meeting against Crowley’s Ridge, an NAIA program located in Paragould, Ark. UT Martin last hosted the Pioneers on New Year’s Day in 2015, winning 84-61. Crowley’s Ridge (3-10) is coming off a 90-72 home loss to Dillard on Saturday. Braxton Cousins ​​had a team-best 18 points, while Bo Roberson had his first double-double of the season with 16 points and 10 rebounds, but the Pioneers shot 38.2% (29 of 76 ) – including 5 for 20. performance beyond the three-point arc. Chris Brinkley (play-by-play) and Eddie Suiter (color) will broadcast the game live on ESPN+ and WCMT Radio 1410 AM/100.5 FM. These links – plus a link to follow with live stats – are located above.

