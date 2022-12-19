How I got my job as founder of this luxury fashion brand – Emirates Woman

Welcome to the Emirates woman weekly series How I Got My Job where we chat with amazing entrepreneurs and businesswomen, based in the UAE and around the world, to find out about their career paths that got them to where they are now; what their daily routines look like; the advice they would give to those just starting out; and the obstacles they had to overcome.

This week, we’re talking to Aimee Smale, founder of Odd Muse. Passionate about fashion, she launched this high-end fashion brand in 2020 from her bedroom. After releasing the first full collection in April 2021, the brand found instant success with its elevated styles.

Across timeless pieces ranging from blazers, trousers and dresses, the collections suit any occasion and are the perfect sartorial addition to any wardrobe. By gaining a global presence, the brand is now making its mark in the UAE with its vast customer base.

Emirates woman sat down with the brand’s founder to learn more about her professional journey and how she turned her passion into a full-time business.

What was your favorite subject in school?

My favorite subject in school was history and I think that plays a huge part in my career as a designer. I love luxury fashion because it has so much more than a story to tell, and everything I create is always inspired by something that can last a long time in a fast and trendy world.

What was your first job?

My first job was at ASOS, as a purchasing team assistant. I learned just about everything to start Odd Muse, and whenever I talk to young designers who want to start their own brand, I always say go get some experience in the industry. It teaches you about hard work and gives the insight to prepare yourself.

What brought you to Dubai?

Odd Muse has had the pleasure of developing a huge international following, the United States and the United Arab Emirates are our two biggest markets. I have a personal affinity with Dubai, as a founder I feel I understand the market and the custom here. I think the brand can thrive here, and it’s a pleasure to have Dubai as the first territory to officially expand.

What prompted you to enter the world of fashion and launch Odd Muse London?

I launched Odd Muse in response to fast fashion. I felt like young women, especially in the UK, were consuming fast fashion as a last resort. I wanted to introduce something to this market, implementing the idea of ​​Investment Fashion. Instead of assuming that this demographic wouldn’t consume a 140 blazer, I vented it to my client. Explain that their monthly consumption could be better spent on fewer parts with much better quality. No other brand bridged this gap. Yes, my clothes are still luxury and we are reaching an incredible luxury consumer, but my pieces are statements for years to come and my former Fast Fashion client can buy her blazer knowing that.

Tell us about the inspiration for your pieces.

Our design process is focused on both our mission statement and our customer. We focus on small collections and flagship pieces. Each piece should be considered an investment in the eyes of our muses, it always has a first use for the purchase, but we know that our client likes to reuse her blazer and/or any other piece in her capsule wardrobe. It must therefore always have this quality. I am inspired by familiar heightening silhouettes such as a basic blazer and a little black dress.

What are the key elements of your role?

My role in the business is all around growing the business. I manage all of our paid marketing platforms, I still manage our social media account, especially our Instagram, because I think the personal connection with my client has always been a success for the brand. I believe that no one can connect with my client like me, I feel like I have a unique connection with our social media followers/customers. I strategize for the whole company every quarter and can delegate to my fabulous growing team. I am aware that there are elements of my role that I could hire people to do, but I really enjoy juggling what I do, managing my team and helping other women create their own brands through my fashion consulting business. .

Tell us about your daily routine.

At Odd Muse, no two days are alike and that’s been my whole experience in the fashion industry, that’s what I love the most. The brand continues to grow rapidly, so my main priority is to adapt to what changes every day. However, as a designer first and foremost, it’s always important for me to have at least an hour a day to dedicate to my creative mind and an hour a day to dedicate to my emails.

What advice do you have for those looking to follow in the same footsteps?

Prioritize industry experience and be patient. Another big tip I would give to other designers is to try to be critical when something doesn’t work. Pushing a product that your audience doesn’t like can tarnish your credibility in the marketplace.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

You only fail when you give up trying.

And what’s the worst?

I’m determined to protest and believe in myself, but sometimes I feel like there’s a narrative like that’s all it takes. In reality, I find that the confidence I have in myself certainly keeps me going, but achieving your goals, I have found, requires so much hard work and sacrifice.

What was the biggest challenge you had to overcome?

Adapting to growing up has been by far my most difficult experience, every step of the way. I don’t think anything can ever prepare you for your first time running and growing a business. We found success very quickly and there were several times over the last two years where I had to adapt and deal with situations that I was completely new to.

What are the future projects of your brand?

We continue to work on our global presence, although we are a London based brand we recognize that we have a great customer base in many different markets. We are also working on more physical presence in stores.

Images: provided