As China reopens, fashion and beauty brands can prepare to resume sales





After three years of Covid restrictions that fueled protests over death Fire in a closed apartment in China lifted some draconian measures this month. Chinese audiences can finally see an end in sight, which is good news for physical sales and consumer confidence.

With no official dates for a full reopening, however, the next few months are crucial for fashion and beauty brands in China to remain nimble, digitally connected with consumers and prepared for different scenarios, experts say. Those who spoke with Glossy predicted reopening times ranging from spring to late 2023.

There is now great excitement about a quick reopening, but it will be important to consider different potential delays, said Daniel Zipser, senior partner at McKinsey & Company who leads the Asia Consumer & Retail practice. Agility will be the key to avoid investing ahead of the curve. Uncertainty is still expected going forward, especially as overall consumer confidence approached early 2020 levels last month, according to the US intelligence platform Morning consultation. I didn’t have a strong material desire, to begin with, and that waned after Covid. It reached a new low this year, with the [various] restrictions, said Timi Tian, ​​a 30-year-old marketing professional who endured a two-month lockdown in Shanghai earlier this year. She added that there had been few opportunities to wear new clothes. China has had a very different Covid recovery curve than most other countries, thanks to its zero-Covid policy, which restricts consumers’ physical mobility and travel plans. This has led to store closures, as well as production and supply chain issues between brands. On his last income call, Este Lauder Companies Inc. reported a 7% year-over-year revenue loss in the Asia-Pacific region, citing Covid restrictions on physical sales in Greater China. The problem with the current Chinese market is that foreign brands are facing political, commercial and cultural changes all at once. A trend with strong momentum, especially during Covid, has been the rise of national brands. Local production and consumption have attracted increasing attention in recent years as a way to support the national economy and local culture, said Joss Roulet, sales manager for China airports at global outdoor advertising firm JCDecaux. In the clothing category, the market share of foreign brands among the top 20 brands in China increased from 47% to 40% from 2013 to 2021, according to a 2023 Chinese Consumer Report published by McKinsey at the beginning of this month. Data from market research firm Euromonitor was cited. Chinese consumers are increasingly supportive of domestic cosmetics brands, said Kadri Karolin Kuts, co-founder of Chinese digital consultancy Projekt 86. She listed her favorite domestic brands, including skincare brand Proya. , the perfume brand To Summer and the colorful cosmetics brand Florasis. . Facing skepticism surrounding its early research and development capabilities, Hangzhou-based Florasis has ventured into space, rolling out a 1 billion yuan ($158 million) five-year investment plan this year. Just as American brands have flocked to TikTok to engage with frantic young consumers, Chinese brands have increasingly realized the benefits of maintaining a presence on TikTok’s sister app, Douyin. They also focus on other short video platforms that support live e-commerce. During the last Double 11 Shopping festival on November 11, traditional e-commerce sites including Taobao and JD.com saw collective sales growth of 2.9% to 934 billion yuan. Meanwhile, sales of Douyin and Kuaishou soared 146%, to 181.4 billion yuan, according to domestic intelligence firm Syntun. Livestreaming is at the forefront of new consumer trends [in China]said Simon Cai, founder and managing director of e-commerce agency Triple Digit. It is also important to keep an eye on the growing Chinese sector when deciding when to enter the region. Despite an overall decline in Asia sales last quarter, Este Lauder Companies expanded Aveda to mainland China over the summer, to mark ELC’s entry into the country’s premium hair care market. As people’s daily lives recover, there will be more gatherings with friends, and hair is very important to girls, Cai said. He noted that one of his clients, Swedish haircare brand Maria Nila, is currently doing well in China. When asked if she will spend more of her budget on fashion and beauty once the country reopens, Tian, ​​the Shanghai-based consumer, remains uncertain. I’m more willing to spend on travel, but maybe I want to look prettier on my travels, she said. As for the brands, moving forward, Projekt 86s Kuts recommended working with more people or local partners on the ground in China, to be able to respond quickly and effectively to whatever comes next. So much has changed in the past 12 months. What worked before may no longer be relevant, she said.

