Deepika Padukone wore a unique leather jacket at the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy unveiling





A popular diva, Deepika Padukone has rolled high with her through accomplishments and ongoing projects. Moments ago, the beauty unveiled the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy with former Spanish footballer Iker Casillas. For the uninitiated, the trophy is unveiled before the final match and is given to the winning team after the competition. On December 18, 2022, before the final match between the two teams of Argentina and France, Deepika Padukone and Iker Casillas unveiled the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Undoubtedly, glimpses of the drool-worthy moment are filled all over the internet and are simply unmissable. Suggested Reading: To-Be-Mommy, Upasana Kamineni shows off her little baby bump in a red jersey dress worth Rs. 1.7,000,000 To watch the video, click here. However, it was Deepika’s unique outfit that caught our attention. She was seen wearing a long-sleeved white shirt paired with a black skirt and a unique leather jacket. Her stunning jacket featured patchwork on the shoulder area, paired with a wide waistband and a deep V-neck. She completed her look with black boots and indeed looked breathtaking. Deepika paired her look with a neatly combed bun hairstyle. Plus, her eye-popping makeup, including blushed and highlighted cheeks, red lipstick, kohl-lined eyes, defined brows, and black nail polish, made her drool-worthy. Recommended Reading: India’s Sargam Koushal Wins Ms. World 2022 Title and Brings Home the Crown After 21 Years Moreover, since Deepika is the ambassador of the luxury brand Louis Vuitton, the trophy was carried on the ground by Iker and kept in a travel case of the same brand. According to the luxury brand, the travel case weighs 6.175 kg and is made of 18-karat gold and malachite. Moreover, according to several reports, the price of the trophy is around $20 million, which when converted to Indian currency is Rs. 1. 64 crores. It would be one of the most expensive trophies in all kinds of sports. Earlier on December 18, 2022, Deepika had also teased football lovers by sharing a stunning glimpse of the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy. Taking to her IG stories, she shared a beautiful photo of the trophy kept at the inside the Louis Vuitton trunk. Check: Well, we’re already drooling over Deepika’s outfit. What do you think? Let us know! Next Read: IPS Officer, Vivek’s Daughter Wedding: Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Ranveer Singh and More Attend AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Get the app AWESOME NEWS! Now you can download BollywoodShaadis app and never miss a story. Choose your device android Where iOS (Apple)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bollywoodshaadis.com/articles/deepika-padukone-wore-a-unique-statement-leather-jacket-while-unveiling-fifa-world-cup-2022-trophy-37329 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos