Mariah Carey drips in diamonds as she hits the streets of New York in a high-slit black dress

All we want for Christmas is a Mariah Carey style guide! The ever-stylish ‘Hero’ hitmaker, 52, was pictured walking in New York last week donning a sultry, floor-length black dress and sparkling diamond jewelry. The Grammy winner showed off her signature curves, petite waist and toned legs with the help of the bodycon dress and epic high slit.

Mariah Carey stuns in form-fitting LBD jewelry and diamonds

The “Always Be My Baby” singer’s silky dress is by Jonathan Simkhai and featured a low-cut neckline, and she stepped out in a Louis Vuitton sanda; heels. She dazzled her dress with a long shimmering pendant necklace, matching drop earrings and sparkly bracelets to top it all off.

Carey wore her long caramel-colored tresses down, parted in the middle and styled straight and wore a long coat over her eye-catching dress. As for makeup, the “My All” crooner went for a classic smokey eye with shimmery dark eyeshadow, sky-high lashes, radiant pink blush, and a glossy pink lip to pull it all together.

I can’t believe I saw the Christmas queen herself, @Mariah Careyin the center of Lincoln. pic.twitter.com/sMzUIp699l nydoorman.tez (@NYDoorman) December 6, 2022

Carey reveals she almost had a wardrobe malfunction on Instagram

While the style icon can still look effortlessly chic on us, she shared on her Instagram Story that she almost had a wardrobe malfunction in this very dress! (You would never know!)

“It was very, very close to being a real scandal, but we made it work,” she joked in a post for her 11.4 million followers, before revealing that her strap had become “untied”. Carey was heading to a private Moet & Chandon event at Lincoln Center where she performed her classic 1994 Christmas single, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” for a very lucky audience.