Fashion
Mariah Carey drips in diamonds as she hits the streets of New York in a high-slit black dress
All we want for Christmas is a Mariah Carey style guide! The ever-stylish ‘Hero’ hitmaker, 52, was pictured walking in New York last week donning a sultry, floor-length black dress and sparkling diamond jewelry. The Grammy winner showed off her signature curves, petite waist and toned legs with the help of the bodycon dress and epic high slit.
READ MORE: Mariah Carey steps out in a little black dress while exploring NYC with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka
Mariah Carey stuns in form-fitting LBD jewelry and diamonds
The “Always Be My Baby” singer’s silky dress is by Jonathan Simkhai and featured a low-cut neckline, and she stepped out in a Louis Vuitton sanda; heels. She dazzled her dress with a long shimmering pendant necklace, matching drop earrings and sparkly bracelets to top it all off.
Carey wore her long caramel-colored tresses down, parted in the middle and styled straight and wore a long coat over her eye-catching dress. As for makeup, the “My All” crooner went for a classic smokey eye with shimmery dark eyeshadow, sky-high lashes, radiant pink blush, and a glossy pink lip to pull it all together.
I can’t believe I saw the Christmas queen herself, @Mariah Careyin the center of Lincoln. pic.twitter.com/sMzUIp699l
nydoorman.tez (@NYDoorman) December 6, 2022
Carey reveals she almost had a wardrobe malfunction on Instagram
While the style icon can still look effortlessly chic on us, she shared on her Instagram Story that she almost had a wardrobe malfunction in this very dress! (You would never know!)
“It was very, very close to being a real scandal, but we made it work,” she joked in a post for her 11.4 million followers, before revealing that her strap had become “untied”. Carey was heading to a private Moet & Chandon event at Lincoln Center where she performed her classic 1994 Christmas single, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” for a very lucky audience.
; if (!f._fbq)f._fbq = n; n.push = n; n.loaded = !0; n.version = '2.0'; n.queue = []; t = b.createElement(e); t.async = !0; t.src = v; s = b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0]; s.parentNode.insertBefore(t, s) }(window, document, 'script', '//connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js');
fbq('init', '1230911863589528'); fbq('track', "PageView");
|
Sources
2/ https://www.shefinds.com/collections/mariah-carey-diamonds-high-slit-black-dress/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Mariah Carey drips in diamonds as she hits the streets of New York in a high-slit black dress
- Superman Actor Henry Cavill Moves to Lead Amazon’s Warhammer 40K Series
- BCCI Apex Council Meeting: Decision on Split Coaching & Captaincy on agenda, new selection committee to be appointed this week: Follow Indian Cricket LIVE
- Fintech company Ezeepay signs actor Jimmy Shergill as brand ambassador
- Large Study Questioning Effectiveness of Vitamins and Dietary Supplements : Shortwave : NPR
- London court to decide if government migrant deportation flights to Rwanda are legal
- Nicole Kidman’s Daughters Sunday & Faith In Sydney: Photos – Hollywood Life
- The missing link preventing biopharmaceutical innovations from reaching patients –
- January 6 panel pushes Trump lawsuit with force
- UN draft agreement on biodiversity calls for more aid to developing countries
- Hardest Quiz on Aamir Khans PK
- Google Search hits record traffic for FIFA WC Finals in 25 years