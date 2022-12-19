Christine Quinn Puts A Flaunt On Long Legs In A Leather Dress With A VERY High Slit In Milan

She had tongues wagging as she shared a rare PDA with her husband Christian Richard in Paris last week.

And now, Christine Quinn is surely having fans talking for a very different reason.

The 34-year-old former Selling Sunset star put on a pretty jaw-dropping display outside Giuseppe di Morabito’s headquarters in Milan, Italy, on Sunday.

Long-legged lady: Christine Quinn put on a pretty jaw-dropping display outside Giuseppe di Morabito’s headquarters in Milan, Italy, on Sunday

She showcased her legs in a brown leather dress with a super high slit in the iconic city of fashion.

Christine teamed the stunning look with a pair of matching brown stilettos as she put together the look with help from celebrity stylist Maeve Riley.

She accessorized with a small mustard colored wool bag as well as large brown designer shades.

Her blonde tresses were worn down as she presented her look with complementary makeup complete with a smoky eye and bare lip.

Wow factor: The 34-year-old former Selling Sunset star showed off her legs in a brown leather dress with a high slit as she stepped out in the iconic fashion town

Vibes: Christine teamed the gorgeous look with a pair of matching brown stilettos as she put together the look with help from celebrity stylist Maeve Riley

Christine’s husband, Christian Richard, was not seen during the outing.

The couple met through a mutual friend before proposing on Valentine’s Day in 2019.

The reality TV star told Hustlein 2020 about their first date: “He and I had an amazing steak dinner and got to know each other, and hit it off right away.

“He’s everything I ever wanted,” she said. ‘So what [my friend’s] like, “Also he’s looking for a house,” and I was like: double bonus.

Four-year anniversary: ​​Christian Richard, Christine’s husband, was not seen on the outing. The couple tied the knot in December 2019 in an unconventional Winter Wonderland-themed Gothic wedding at a downtown Los Angeles cathedral

The couple tied the knot in December 2019 in an unconventional, Winter Wonderland-themed Gothic wedding at a cathedral in downtown Los Angeles.

“I never conformed to the status quo or to society’s expectations,” she said.

About the theme, Quinn said Peopleabout forgoing a typical white wedding dress, ‘I’ve always loved being bold, different and edgy. I’ve always wanted to get married in a black wedding dress and I’m so happy that my dream came true.

In May 2021, the entrepreneurs welcomed their first child, little boy Christian Georges Dumontet.