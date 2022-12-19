Fashion
What should I wear for a year-end party?
We were invited to the fanciest house I could imagine for a holiday party (OK, the White House). My husband expects to wear a suit, maybe with a holiday tie. A simple black or navy dress is my usual choice, but it seems too basic and professional; on the other hand, I don’t want to look like a Christmas tree either. Any suggestions on how to be festive, yet appropriate? I would like to find something that I can wear over and over again. Alice, Elmsford, NY
We spend a lot of time obsessing over basics like the perfect white shirt or the perfect pair of jeans. It’s understandable, because these are the clothes we wear most often in our day-to-day life. But the perfect party dress, especially the perfect party dress, the one that walks that fine line between party and too much, polished and too boring, that draws just enough attention to itself for respect but not to the point of becoming boring, as an arrogant guest is just as hard to find. Otherwise harder. Especially a party dress that stands the test of changing times (and changing bodies). Not to mention changing environments, with changing expectations.
After all, it’s hard to shake Cinderella’s dream. Even if it’s Cinderella in business cocktail attire.
A beautiful dress, one that lifts your spirits and makes you feel as sparkling and effervescent as the bubbles in your champagne flute, is an alchemical experience. It gives you the confidence to walk into a room, even if you don’t know many people, even if you wonder how you ended up in the world. in bedroom. But where to start ?
With a hack, according to the designer Hay Batsheva. A little sparkle or shine is, she says, the easiest way to be festive, rather than wearing red and green and camouflaging yourself with the tree.
Indeed, my go-to solution for any party that also involves some seriousness is what I call casual glitter. It might sound like an oxymoron, but consider a sequin dress T-shirt dresson sequin skirt or a pair of pants worn with a casual sweater or crisp shirt. The sparkle says the party, but the silhouette doesn’t try too hard or show too much and, because it’s so relaxed, makes it easy to move. The last thing you want to do at any party is mess with your clothes. (I use this option so much that my kids have told me not to buy more sequin clothes.)
If you’d rather not embrace the sparkle completely, Ms. Hay also pointed out that chunky costume jewelry and a sparkly bag or shoe will dress up any simple black or navy look.
Along those lines, here’s another shortcut: Forget the dress and think about the outfit. Then think velvet tuxedo jacket. Chain Saint Laurent teamed with a silk top, skinny black pants and high heels, and you’ll be unable not to feel powerful and elegant in almost any situation.
And one last tip, courtesy of my colleague Lindsey Underwood, who actually attended a White House event: choose a rich color, like burgundy or another jewel tone. And then remember, she said, there will be a lot of walking and standing. If you’re wearing a long dress or skirt, opt for flats and even sneakers, she continued.
You can manage all night, she said, and no one will know.
Answers to your style questions
Each week on Open Thread, Vanessa will answer a fashion-related question from readers, which you can send her anytime via E-mail Where Twitter. Questions are edited and condensed.
