What should I wear for a year-end party?

We were invited to the fanciest house I could imagine for a holiday party (OK, the White House). My husband expects to wear a suit, maybe with a holiday tie. A simple black or navy dress is my usual choice, but it seems too basic and professional; on the other hand, I don’t want to look like a Christmas tree either. Any suggestions on how to be festive, yet appropriate? I would like to find something that I can wear over and over again. Alice, Elmsford, NY

We spend a lot of time obsessing over basics like the perfect white shirt or the perfect pair of jeans. It’s understandable, because these are the clothes we wear most often in our day-to-day life. But the perfect party dress, especially the perfect party dress, the one that walks that fine line between party and too much, polished and too boring, that draws just enough attention to itself for respect but not to the point of becoming boring, as an arrogant guest is just as hard to find. Otherwise harder. Especially a party dress that stands the test of changing times (and changing bodies). Not to mention changing environments, with changing expectations.

After all, it’s hard to shake Cinderella’s dream. Even if it’s Cinderella in business cocktail attire.

A beautiful dress, one that lifts your spirits and makes you feel as sparkling and effervescent as the bubbles in your champagne flute, is an alchemical experience. It gives you the confidence to walk into a room, even if you don’t know many people, even if you wonder how you ended up in the world. in bedroom. But where to start ?

With a hack, according to the designer Hay Batsheva. A little sparkle or shine is, she says, the easiest way to be festive, rather than wearing red and green and camouflaging yourself with the tree.