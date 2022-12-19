Ten fashion moments of 2022 in Wallpaper* photographs

The Wallpaper* lens on 2022’s definitive fashion moments – from the ubiquitous Miu Miu mini-skirt to Pieter Mulier’s sultry vision for Alaïa, and Matthieu Blazy’s debut collection at Bottega Veneta, we chart the year with style through our pages.

1. Prada explores its archetypes (top)

Photographed by Eva Wang for Wallpaper* September 2022

Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons presented an “ideology of Prada” for their A/W 2022 collection, which elevated archetypal garments – among them the white vest, here reimagined with a Prada logo plaque on the chest – to make “the everyday occasion. , giving importance to every moment”. The show itself, held in February, was one of the most talked about moments of Milan Fashion Week A/W 2022, with appearances from Prada women past and present – from Kaia Gerber and Hunter Schafer to Erin O’Connor and Liya Kedebe.

2. The essential Miu Miu mini

Photographed by Vincent Le Chapelain in Wallpaper* February 2022

Miu Miu S/S 2022 mini skirt, as featured in the February 2022 issue of Wallpaper* (Image credit: Photography by Vincent Le Chapelain, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Few garments have proven as ubiquitous as Miu Miu’s cutout mini skirt, which was arguably the defining fashion item of 2022. Arriving in stores earlier this year, it was part of a S /S 2022 which saw Miuccia Prada riff on the office uniform (with a twist).

3. ‘Modern beauty’: Pieter Mulier at Alaïa

Photographed by Spela Kasal for Wallpaper* September 2022

Alaïa Summer Autumn 2022 collection, featured in the September 2022 issue of Wallpaper* (Image credit: photography by Spela Kasal, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Pieter Mulier’s sensual vision for Alaïa – which he defines as a pursuit of “modern beauty” – continued in 2022 with his acclaimed second collection, presented in January. Pieces from the collection featured in the September 2022 Style Issue photographed in Paris, accompanied by a conversation with Mulier. “I want to create clothes that carry this idea of ​​modern, always-on beauty,” he said.

4. Matthieu Blazy’s debut Bottega Veneta collection

Photographed by Thomas Rousset for Wallpaper* November 2022

Bottega Veneta A/W 2022, featured in the November 2022 issue of Wallpaper* (Image credit: photography by Thomas Rousset, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Matthieu Blazy’s acclaimed debut collection at Bottega Veneta saw the designer focus on the Italian house’s historic synonym with craftsmanship and leather goods (one memorable piece was a pair of ‘jeans’ that appeared to be denim but were in made of trompe l’oeil leather). “Bottega Veneta is essentially pragmatic because it is a leather goods company,” he said at the time. “It’s style rather than fashion in its timelessness. This is part of his quiet power.

5. New generation menswear

Photographed by Leonardo Scotti for Wallpaper* September 2022

Georges Wendell A/W 2022, as featured in Wallpaper* September 2022 (Image credit: Photography by Leonardo Scotti, fashion by Ben Schofield)

An array of emerging menswear designers and fledgling brands made their mark in 2022, including Aaron Esh, Lu’u Dan, Marie Lueder, Edward Cuming, Georges Wendell and Tokyo James, whose A/W 2022 collections have were captured by Leonardo Scotti for Wallpaper’s September 2022 Style Issue. Each was chosen for its distinct aesthetic and uncompromising approach. “You start to realize that it’s not the clicks, the likes, the followers, the celebrities or the musicians wearing it that makes something great,” Esh said. “It’s about fashion.”

6. Jonathan Anderson’s move to surrealism

Photographed by Matthieu Lavanchy in Wallpaper* September 2022

Loewe A/W 2022, featured in the September 2022 issue of Wallpaper* (Image credit: photography by Matthieu Lavanchy, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Loewe’s creative director, Jonathan Anderson, provided some of the most memorable fashions of the year; among them, a series of surreal Plexiglas accessories reminiscent of inflated balloons, from heeled shoes to bra tops. “A balloon creates tension, it will burst,” Anderson said of the playful motif.

7. Raf Simons closes his eponymous label

Photographed by Benjamin Pexton for Wallpaper* November 2022

Raf Simons A/W 2022, as featured in the November 2022 issue of Wallpaper* (Image credit: photography by Benjamin Pexton, fashion by Jason Hughes)

In November, Belgian designer Raf Simons announced he would close his eponymous Belgium-based label after 27 years in business. In our November 2022 issue, we photographed a cape inspired by a 16th-century painting by Flemish artist Pieter Bruegel the Elder (a collaboration with legendary milliner Stephen Jones) from an A/W 2022 collection that s would prove to be his penultimate. Her latest collection – S/S 2023 – premiered in October at London’s Printworks nightclub, coinciding with Frieze Week in the city (and among our Frieze Week 2022 fashion moments).

8. Ester Manas redefines the body

Photographed by Pauline Caranton for Wallpaper* August 2022

Ester Manas wears one of her namesake dresses, as featured in the August 2022 issue of Wallpaper* (Image credit: photography by Pauline Caranton)

Through her eponymous brand, Ester Manas – alongside her partner and co-creator Balthazar Delepierre – was among a group of new designers redefining the standards for runway models this year, the pair’s Paris Fashion Week is showing a celebration of the multiplicity of female bodies. We visited the designers’ Belgian studio in our August 2022 issue, photographing Manas and Delepierre tailoring a new collection.

9. Kim Jones reinvents the Bar Jacket to celebrate her 75th birthday

Photographed by George Harvey for Wallpaper* September 2022

Dior A/W 2022 menswear, featured in the September 2022 issue of Wallpaper* (Image credit: Photography by George Harvey, Fashion by Jason Hughes)

Kim Jones’ menswear collections for Dior have long drawn inspiration from the house’s roots as a fashion house, often showcasing extraordinary feats of embellishment and craftsmanship made possible by the historic atelier. Such was the case with his A/W 2022 collection, which included a series of tailored blazers inspired by Christian Dior’s nipped-waist Bar jacket which turned 75 this year. Here, one of those jackets is photographed by George Harvey as part of our A/W 2022 Menswear Collections feature in the September 2022 issue of Wallpaper*.

10. Alessandro Michele says goodbye to Gucci

Photographed by Matthieu Lavanchy for Wallpaper* April 2022

Gucci jacket, featured in the April 2022 issue of Wallpaper* (Image credit: photography by Matthieu Lavanchy, fashion by Jason Hughes)

November saw the departure of Alessandro Michele from Gucci, a house the Italian designer redefined during his seven years in office with eclectic and transporting collections that ushered in a renaissance in maximalist fashion. In our April 2022 issue, a typically outrageous Michele coat featured in a series of images by image maker Matthieu Lavanchy, photographed on a chair by legendary industrial designer Ron Arad.