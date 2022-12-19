Connect with us

Fashion

Ten fashion moments of 2022 in Wallpaper* photographs

 


The Wallpaper* lens on 2022’s definitive fashion moments – from the ubiquitous Miu Miu mini-skirt to Pieter Mulier’s sultry vision for Alaïa, and Matthieu Blazy’s debut collection at Bottega Veneta, we chart the year with style through our pages.

1. Prada explores its archetypes (top)

Photographed by Eva Wang for Wallpaper* September 2022

Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons presented an “ideology of Prada” for their A/W 2022 collection, which elevated archetypal garments – among them the white vest, here reimagined with a Prada logo plaque on the chest – to make “the everyday occasion. , giving importance to every moment”. The show itself, held in February, was one of the most talked about moments of Milan Fashion Week A/W 2022, with appearances from Prada women past and present – from Kaia Gerber and Hunter Schafer to Erin O’Connor and Liya Kedebe.

2. The essential Miu Miu mini

Photographed by Vincent Le Chapelain in Wallpaper* February 2022

Woman in Miu Miu skirt with television

Miu Miu S/S 2022 mini skirt, as featured in the February 2022 issue of Wallpaper*

(Image credit: Photography by Vincent Le Chapelain, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Few garments have proven as ubiquitous as Miu Miu’s cutout mini skirt, which was arguably the defining fashion item of 2022. Arriving in stores earlier this year, it was part of a S /S 2022 which saw Miuccia Prada riff on the office uniform (with a twist).

3. ‘Modern beauty’: Pieter Mulier at Alaïa

Photographed by Spela Kasal for Wallpaper* September 2022

Woman in an Alaïa dress in front of the Alaïa store

Alaïa Summer Autumn 2022 collection, featured in the September 2022 issue of Wallpaper*

(Image credit: photography by Spela Kasal, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Pieter Mulier’s sensual vision for Alaïa – which he defines as a pursuit of “modern beauty” – continued in 2022 with his acclaimed second collection, presented in January. Pieces from the collection featured in the September 2022 Style Issue photographed in Paris, accompanied by a conversation with Mulier. “I want to create clothes that carry this idea of ​​modern, always-on beauty,” he said.

4. Matthieu Blazy’s debut Bottega Veneta collection

Photographed by Thomas Rousset for Wallpaper* November 2022

Close-up of a model wearing a Bottega Veneta structured shoulder dress and earrings

Bottega Veneta A/W 2022, featured in the November 2022 issue of Wallpaper*

(Image credit: photography by Thomas Rousset, fashion by Jason Hughes)

Matthieu Blazy’s acclaimed debut collection at Bottega Veneta saw the designer focus on the Italian house’s historic synonym with craftsmanship and leather goods (one memorable piece was a pair of ‘jeans’ that appeared to be denim but were in made of trompe l’oeil leather). “Bottega Veneta is essentially pragmatic because it is a leather goods company,” he said at the time. “It’s style rather than fashion in its timelessness. This is part of his quiet power.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.wallpaper.com/fashion-beauty/ten-fashion-moments-of-2022-and-the-wallpaper-images-that-captured-them

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: