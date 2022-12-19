What Is The “Bisht” Arabic Dress For Lionel Messi?





Qatar’s national symbol, “Bisht”, has been signed as a signature in the history of world football. Here are all the details and the secret of this outfit… After beating France on penalties in the 2022 World Cup final, Argentina declared their championship after 36 years. As she lived through the most memorable night of her career, the outfit worn by Lionel Messi, who finished the World Cup, the only piece missing from his collection was the event. The 35-year-old world star, who finished the tournament a record breaker, was met with an outfit among curious gazes around the world when he made his way to the stand set up to receive the trophy. A pose that will go down in history During the ceremony held at the stadium, the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamed Al Sani, and FIFA President Infantino dressed Messi in the local ‘bisht’ attire. Wearing a black and see-through dress-like outfit on the back, Messi then lifted the trophy and posed to make history with his friends. However, everyone was talking about the outfit that Messi dressed and included in the ceremony in those iconic moments that will go down in Argentine and world football history. The World Cup awards ceremony, which has become a subject of frequent debate, was also signed by Qatar and the fuse of a new discussion has ignited. So what was the purpose of this local dress called ‘besht’ and why was it specially dressed for Messi? Here are the curious details and thoughts on social media What is “Bisht”? Bisht, also known as Bisht, is actually a garment usually worn by Qatari men and symbolizes Arab culture. The garment made from this fine fabric, which has various colors such as gray, black, brown, white and beige, is preferred especially by the Arabs of the Gulf countries, and is frequently favored during special and official occasions. ‘Bisht’, which is produced in the form of a full-length dress, is used on costumes or as an addition to a different special outfit. In Qatar, which adheres to its traditions and customs, besht considers it part of the national identity. Bisht is the most luxurious fabric for Arabs and they only wear it for a very loud party. If someone dresses you, you have all the credit. It was a sign of honor to dress Messi in the outfit worn by ministers and important people on national holidays. The ‘Bisht’ or ‘Bisht’, a prestigious formal attire that sets you apart from others, is worn by high-ranking personalities at Lusail Stadium, as the last day is also Qatar’s national holiday. The same outfit was worn on Sheikh Tamim bin Hamed Al Sani, Emir of Qatar, who traveled to the ceremony with Infantino. Because having Bisht means power, Argentina captain and leader Messi wore this outfit, leaving an unprecedented moment in the history of the World Cup. Turkish users did not remain indifferent to the outfit that millions of people talked about on social networks. The revelation of ‘bisht’ at the awards ceremony, which will go down in history in the comments, most of which were showered with criticism, sparked some backlash. Like that: As Loading…

