Dress codes can make school less fair and less safe





Among the disturbing incidents cited in the report: A high school girl was told to move for the school dean to determine if her nipples were visible through her shirt. The student was then instructed to put bandages on her chest. School staff drew a black boy’s head in permanent marker to cover the shaved patterns in his hair. A transgender student has been told not to return to school until she follows the school’s dress code guidelines for men. Middle school girls were rounded up at a dress code assembly and told they shouldn’t report inappropriate touching if they were breaking the dress code. Two Asian American and Pacific Islander students were banned from wearing leis and sarongs, cultural symbols of celebration and pride upon graduation from high school. Most dress code disputes arise in middle school. Earlier this year, Howard Middle School in Atlanta faced an uproar from parents and students when girls lined the halls to inspect the length of their shorts. The GAO report says dress codes are largely about women’s attire, including skirts, tank tops and leggings. Many dress codes restrict hair, hairstyles, and head coverings, which often infringe on students of color. Excessive dress codes, including ones that regulate students’ hairstyles and lengths, are sure to upset middle schoolers, Diaz said. They have a strong sense of what’s right and what’s not, and they’re more willing to speak up. I think they learned more about advocacy and defending what they need. American Association of School Counselors National School Counselor of the Year Finalist for 2022 Teshia Stovall Dula said: “The struggle is about the inconsistency in messaging by adults. If all staff enforce a dress code, this can be clear to students. The administrator should explain the dress code during the first week of school so that students realize that they are not being targeted. If they break a dress code, they should not be embarrassed but speak to them privately. A college counselor in the Atlanta metro area, Dula treats dress codes as a life lesson with her students about the world of college and careers. This is an opportunity to share relevant information on the world of work. Students should know they can still be someone working at Chick-fil-A after school in khakis and a button-up shirt, she said. Schools should teach the why of the dress code and staff should enforce a dress code that is simple, appropriate and easy to follow. Research analyzes of dress codes over the past few years have revealed implicit biases and sexist, racist, classist and homophobic language, said Erin Mason, assistant professor for school counseling in the College of Education & Human Development at Georgia State University. What’s really missing in these situations, especially at the college level, is the opportunity to discuss the stereotypes that can accompany dress codes, said Mason, who worked for 13 years as a college counselor in Georgia. . What would be best for schools is to develop climatic and cultural expectations for their students around respect for identity and respect for individuality and personal space. Instead of the rules only being about what not to do, make it the right thing to do.

